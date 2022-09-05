September’s Shockingly Bright Harvest Moon Is Coming. Here’s When To See It Shine

Summer is winding down, and as we move back into the swing of slower days, the sky is giving us one last summer dazzler to deeply enjoy. If you're a fan of the Moon, perhaps the coolest full Moon of the year is coming, and you'll want to mark your calendars.

September's Harvest Moon is not like the others — and here's everything you need to know.

What is a Harvest Moon?

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the Harvest Moon got its name because of how brightly it shines in the early evenings. The site explains that the moonlight generated from the Harvest Moon allows farmers extra time in the evening to harvest their summer-grown crops, hence the name "Harvest Moon."

However, unlike other full months, the Harvest Moon doesn't exclusively come during the same month year after year. "Instead, the Harvest Moon” moniker “relates to the timing of the autumnal equinox," the Old Farmer's Almanac writes.

"The full Moon that occurs nearest to the equinox being the one to take on the name 'Harvest Moon,'" which happens either in September or October each year.

If the Harvest Moon lands in October, the September full Moon is referred to as the Corn Moon.

When and how can I watch the Harvest Moon?

This year, the Harvest Moon is set to shine from Sept. 9 through Sept. 11 and will primarily be visible in the early mornings.

"Look for the bright, round full moon rising in the east at sunset on Sept. 9, glowing in the south near midnight and dropping low in the west before sunrise," EarthSky shares.

The full Harvest Moon is expected to reach its peak illumination on Sept. 10 just before 6:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Next for the Moon is October's Hunter's Moon, plus the Total Lunar Eclipse in November.