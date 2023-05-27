This 88-Year-Old Man Taught His Great Grandkid To Walk
He was worried he’d never meet the little one. He got to teach him to walk.
Something that becomes really clear when you enter into parenthood is that time goes by really quickly. Watching a human grow and change with our eyes is an experience that’s hard to put into words, but a new viral TikTok does a great job of putting time into perspective.
In the video, an 88-year-old great-grandfather, who was once worried he’d miss out on meeting his great-granddaughter, formed a heartwarming bond and taught her a great life lesson.
A 14-second clip posted to TikTok from Briana, who goes by @breedukz, was short, but it made a huge impact. Collecting more than 4.3 million plays and thousands of comments, the video features Briana’s 88-year-old grandfather, Jeri, and Briana’s young daughter, Ocean.
At first, the video looks like it’s just a clip of Jeri walking into a room using his rollator to steady as he walks. But as he moves, we see Ocean holding on to the rollator, too, and walking along with her great-grandfather.
“Your grandpa didn't think he would live long enough to meet his great-granddaughter, but he helped her learn to walk,” Briana wrote in the text overlay on the video. In the caption, Briana wrote, “Seeing my grandparents become great-grandparents is a true blessing.”
In an interview with Newsweek, Briana opened up about the moment behind the viral TikTok video and the bond between Jeri and Ocean.
“It was a very emotional moment that made my heart so full,” she said, “Their bond is very special; Ocean loves to go on walks with him and steal his newspaper.”
Briana shared that Ocean “took her first steps on Christmas morning,” and Ocean’s great-grandfather was their biggest cheerleader.
“He was so surprised at how fast she grew up!"