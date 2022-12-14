Madeline is a six-year-old girl living in Los Angeles — and recently, she found a solution to her unique problem. The little girl wanted to be able to keep a pet unicorn in her backyard (as one does), but she also likes following rules. So, she wrote to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to ask for approval to have a pet unicorn live in her backyard. Luckily, the officials gave her permission.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control shared a photo to its Instagram page featuring the absolutely adorable letter from 6-year-old Madeline.

"Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one," Madeline shared in her handwritten letter marked November 14. "Please send me a letter in response."

In the caption of the Instagram photo, the department said Madeline’s letter “brought us so much JOY” that they wanted to share the letter on Instagram.

“Madeline wrote us a letter requesting permission to have a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one,” the caption continued. “It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals.”

The department “commended Madeline’s sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance to keep a unicorn in Los Angeles County.”

A few weeks after receiving the letter, the department issued a pre-approval letter, allowing Madeline to have a unicorn with a few conditions.

The letter, signed by the department’s director, Marcia Mayeda, says the unicorn needs regular access to sunlight, moonbeams, and rainbows; must be fed its favorite treat of watermelon at least once a week; and the unicorn needs to have its horn polished at least every month with a soft cloth.

The department went the extra mile and sent Madeline a plush unicorn since they’re hard to find, complete with a “permanent unicorn license” tag on the collar.