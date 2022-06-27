A global recall of a Toyota electric vehicle has been issued, less than two months after the vehicle was released. The automaker recently released its first electric vehicle, a 2023 bZ4X electric crossover SUV and it’s now being recalled after an issue with the wheel — which increases the risk of a crash — has been discovered. Here’s what you need to know.

Why are these Toyota vehicles being recalled?

According to Toyota, the bZ4X has been recalled after discovering an issue with the wheel, which is still being investigated. Toyota explained the issue is related to a loose hub bolt.

"After low-mileage use, all of the hub bolts on the wheel can loosen to the point where the wheel can detach from the vehicle,” a statement from Toyota said, per Mashable. “If a wheel detaches from the vehicle while driving, it could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash."

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

How to tell if your vehicle is part of the recall

This Toyota model is relatively new, the maker’s first electric car. In total there were 2,700 vehicles subject to the recall, with the majority of those headed to Europe (2,200) and 280 were set to ship to North America.

However, Reuters reports most of the vehicles are still in the factory and “have not been delivered to consumers.”

What should you do if your Ford vehicle is part of the recall?

Reuters reports that the regulator advised drivers not to use their vehicle, should they have their Toyota bZ4X in their possession already. The regulator asked vehicle owners to wait until there’s a more "permanent" repair measure in place.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this causes you," Toyota said on its website. "We would have repaired it as soon as possible, but we are investigating the details."

Customers who do have their vehicle are being asked to contact their Toyota dealer, who will pick up the bZ4X for service and will provide a loaner car free of charge.