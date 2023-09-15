Halloween is creeping up on us faster than a ghostly apparition in a haunted house. (Boo!) If you want to elevate your Halloween experience and give the kids more fun than the typical neighborhood trick-or-treating routine, may we remind you that Halloween may be Disney’s best season? Florida, notoriously humid, won’t be at July temperatures in October. And, while anyone over 14 is disallowed from wearing costumes at a normal Disney visit, at the annual and enchanting Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, costumes are encouraged. But, tickets to the spooktacular fun time are selling out quickly — here’s what you need to know about the party where ghosts and ghouls are as friendly as they come.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a special ticketed event held at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. While the event is a mix of Disney magic and spooky fun, it’s also designed to be family-friendly and not overly scary, making it suitable for children of all ages.

What to expect at Disney’s Halloween events.

Disney goes all out when it comes to their Halloween party and this year is no different. One of the most popular Halloween events at Disney is Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, but there are other offerings, too.

“Get your favorite costume ready!” Disney shares. “Come collect candies and treats while Magic Kingdom Park thrills and chills you with eerie entertainment, delightful attractions, and some beloved Disney Characters.”

At the park, guests can watch the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular, which will feature a fun stage show featuring the Sanderson sisters — whether or not you think the movie is any good. Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular also promises to dazzle with an incredible firework display hosted by Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The event will also feature Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade where guests can “watch beloved Disney Characters — including Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Clarabelle Cow.” The twist? They’ll all be dressed as the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus. Jeez, they’re really leaning in to the Hocus Pocus hype!

Guests can also participate in a trick-or-treating event with a twist. Rather than sidewalks and doorbells, this trick-or-treating event will feature roaming park trails along a candy-finding scavenger hunt, costumes encouraged.

When do Disney Halloween events start?

This events take place on select nights between August 11 and November 1, 2023, and run from 7 p.m. to midnight, per Disney’s website.

However, events like Mickey’s party are separately ticketed, so ticket-holders who are visiting the park during the day will still need to book their spot to get tickets — and they’re selling out fast.

Yes, you can dress up in costume, but there are some guidelines to follow.

While Halloween is a fun evening for scary costumes, Disney’s Halloween is a family-friendly event, which means there are some guidelines guests have to follow if they’re going to wear a costume for any of the Halloween events.

For kids 13 and under, costumes can be worn with masks, however, they need to allow the kids to have “unobstructed peripheral vision at all times with openings that allow the eyes to be fully seen.”

For older guests, including teenagers and adults, the guidelines are stricter and include:

no masks of any kind

capes must not be longer than the waist.

costumes cannot drag on the ground.

no sharp or pointed objects or materials that “may accidentally strike another guest.”

must not be violent, objectionable, obstructive, or offensive.

no accessories or props that “resemble or could easily be mistaken for an actual weapon.”

and guests who are dressed as Disney characters cannot “pose for pictures or sign autographs for other guests.”

Disney takes these guidelines seriously, nothing that guests “who do not adhere to these guidelines may be refused entry into, and/or removed from Disney parks, unless his or her costume can be modified to meet the above standards.”

How do you buy tickets to Disney’s Halloween events?

Disney notes that tickets to its Halloween Party tend to sell out quickly, and there won’t be any available for sale day-of, which means if you want to go, you have a few dates left to choose from. As of publishing, 25 dates have already been fully sold out but there are a few dates available; currently Oct. 3, 20, 22, 24, 27. 39, and Nov. 1. However, Disney does have an updated calendar on its ticket sale page so you can have an accurate idea of which dates are still available.

Depending on the day, each ticket will cost you. They’ll run between $159 to $189 per ticket. Kids under 3 years old are free to enter the Halloween party, while kids between the ages of 3 to 9 will run $159 per ticket. Ticket prices for 10 years old and up, including adults, will cost $169 per person, which can be purchased on Disney’s website.

For more information on Disney’s Halloween festivities, visit the company’s website.