This Map Shows Where The Most 'Game Of Thrones' Named Babies Live

One of the first big decisions a parent has to make when a baby is on the way is coming up with a name. For some growing families, narrowing down the name decision comes easy, while others hem and haw over the options. Thankfully, there are a lot of places we can look to find inspiration, like Game of Thrones, for example. The HBO show was one of the most successful TV series of all time. It also significantly impacted baby names all over the United States. And we have a map to prove it.

Given House of the Dragon, the new Game of Thrones spin-off, is just around the corner, Crossword-Solver wanted to investigate how influential the world of Westeros was in the world of baby names during its decade on television. And it turns out the show was mega influential, according to the data Crossword-Solver looked at.

"The original series delivered a smattering of 'English' neologisms and an entire Valyrian language (or at least its Duolingo spin-off did)," Crossword-Solver writes. "But most fascinating of all were the character names." The series' unique character names had a significant impact on the world of baby names, with over 20,000 US babies named after one of the characters since the show first began in 2011. But which states have the most GoT inspired babies?

To find this out, in May 2022, Crossword-Solver selected GoT characters, excluding the commonly used names like Catelyn, Robert, and John. From there, they could figure out how many kids were named after Game of Thrones characters using data from the Social Security Administration's top 1000 names for girls and boys in the U.S. between 2011 and 2020.

"To back up our belief that People Want GoT Names, we analyzed census bureau data to find how many Westerosi-inspired babies have been born in every U.S. state over the past decade," Crossword-Solver wrote.

"Two strong female characters stand head and shoulders above the pack when it comes to name popularity," they continued. "Arya Stark has generated 18,179 mini-Aryas since 2011, while Queen Daenerys I Targaryen accounts for both the second and third most popular GoT baby names: Khaleesi (3,425), her Dothraki title, and Daenerys (866)."

What do the other stats look like?

The state that takes home the win for most babies named after GoT is California, with 3,719. Texas is next in line with 2,233 babies; New York has 1,699 babies; Florida has 1,593. And rounding out the top 5 is Illinois with 944.

The states with the least babies with GoT names are Vermont with 6 babies; Wyoming, which also has 6; South Dakota with 31; Delaware with 40; and rounding it out, New Hampshire with 57.

House of the Dragon premieres on August 21, so we can probably expect some new character-inspired names in the near future.