A natural cave preserve in Texas recently completed a major expansion, and it’s finished just in time for you to finalize your summer plans. The new expansion at Natural Bridge Caverns in San Antonio, Texas, features an impressive 1,100-foot-long expansion of the walkways, including a stainless steel bridge allowing visitors to walk above the deepest point of the cave, and a new look at this impressive natural wonder.

“After years of careful development and millions of dollars invested in design, engineering, technology, construction, and guest experience, Natural Bridge Caverns will open its latest and most ambitious tour: Hidden Wonders,” the park said in a press release.

The new tour features a “massive passage” that’s called Box Canyon, which is essentially a “natural theater.” As part of the expanded tour, visitors will be treated to “a unique sound and light show finale” inside the new space, which includes a 5,700-square-foot dome chamber called Ballroom, which will be used as an event space.

"We plan to showcase the science behind the beauty of this once hidden cavern on our tour," Brad Wuest, President of Natural Bridge Caverns, said in the press release. "With Hidden Wonders' many enhancements, we have an opportunity to both educate and entertain."

The expansion also includes an incredible one-of-a-kind ride from underground to the surface while exiting the Hidden Wonders tour. Using a 700-foot-long Belt Assisted Transport, visitors will experience the world’s first conveyor system ride out of a cavern.

Development of the new tour experience and areas of the cavern has been underway since 2017, and they’re finally opening to the public on May 12. So if you’re heading to San Antonio this summer, maybe add this nature preserve to your list — and dive deep into the Earth’s center.

If you need more information, check out NaturalbridgeCaverns.com.