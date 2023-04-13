These Are The 15 Worst Cities For Seasonal Allergies In The U.S., Ranked

For allergy sufferers, springtime is met with mixed emotions. On the one hand, there’s the warmer weather, clear blue skies, and finally, being out from the gloomy cold of winter. But beautiful, budding spring also marks the beginning of a significant seasonal allergy and asthma flare-up season.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), approximately 81 million people were diagnosed with hay fever in the U.S. last year, an allergic reaction to pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds. “This equals around 26% (67 million) of adults and 19% (14 million) of children,” the organization explained.

The AAFA releases a report each year just ahead of allergy season, which happens from late March through early summer to report on the state of allergies in the U.S. and just what cities have it worse. That’s because, for some, allergy symptoms can last even longer depending on where they live and whether the trees, grass, or flowers are pollinating.

This year’s report has been released, naming the top cities in the U.S. that can be challenging for people dealing with seasonal allergies. The AAFA used data from the 100 most-populated U.S. Metropolitan areas using weighted metrics and data on over-the-counter medication use, availability of allergies, fall pollen scores, and spring pollen scores.

Here are the 15 worst cities for seasonal allergies in the U.S.:

Wichita, KS Dallas, TX Scranton, PA Oklahoma City, OK Tulsa, OK Sarasota, FL Cape Coral, FL Orlando, FL Des Moines, IA Greenville, SC Virginia Beach, VA Houston, TX Little Rock, AR Miami, FL Lakeland, FL

There have been some changes to the cities since the 2022 Allergy Capitals report, including Wichita, which jumped up one spot from second place last year to first this year.

Oklahoma City also moved up from six places last year to spot four this year, while Scranton dropped from first place to third this year.

However, the most startling change came with Dallas, Texas, which is in second spot this year for the worst city for allergies, after shooting up the list from 28th place last year. Are Dallasites okay?

If you’re looking for the best cities for people who deal with seasonal allergies, here are the top 5, according to the AAFA report:

Buffalo, NY Seattle, WA Cleveland, OH Austin, TX Akron, OH

To read the full 2023 Allergy Capitals report, head to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.