Subaru has issued a recall of more than 270,000 vehicles in the United States after discovering a problem that could increase the risk of fire when the car is running. The company issued the recall after receiving two reports of vehicles catching fire. Here’s what you need to know.

“Subaru of America, Inc. announced a safety recall on certain 2019-2022 model year (MY) Subaru Ascent vehicles,” a statement released by the company states. “Subaru is announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to contact an authorized Subaru retailer as soon as they receive notification of this recall from Subaru of America.” Fatherly’s Subaru pick for the best family cars of 2022, the Subaru Forester, is not affected by this recall.

Why are Subarus being recalled?

According to the statement released by Subaru, the recall stems from an issue with a ground bolt that secures the ground terminal of the Positive Temperature Coefficient heater. This part was “improperly fastened during vehicle production,” which poses a risk that could lead to a vehicle fire.

“This potential condition may result in the melting of the ground terminal and surrounding components, increasing the risk of fire when the PTC heater is in operation,” the statement reads.

There have been no crashes or injuries due to this issue, Subaru reports.

Which models are included in the recall?

The recall affects approximately 270,000 vehicles but only applies to Subaru Ascent models sold from 2019-2022.

Customers can search Subaru’s recall website using their unique VIN to find out if their vehicle is included in the recall. Subaru owners can also go to the NHTSA website and enter the same information there.

What to do if you have a Subaru affected by the recall?

If you have one of the impacted vehicles, the company says the vehicle can be taken to an authorized Subaru retailer for replacement at no cost to the customer.

Until the vehicle can be taken in for repairs, the company is asking customers to “park their vehicle away from garages, carports, or other structures, and to avoid leaving the vehicle unattended while the engine is running.”

The company also warns, “if an owner notices or smells smoke coming from the dash or driver’s footwell area, they should immediately stop operating the vehicle and turn the ignition switch to the ‘off’ position.”

Subaru says owners who have registered their vehicles will be notified via mail within the next 60 days. For more details, visit the company’s recall notice.