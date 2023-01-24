Gather up those W-2s and 1099s: Tax time is just around the corner. Unfortunately for most Americans, refunds will likely be smaller than last year due to a lack of Economic Impact Payments and a smaller, far less generous Child Tax Credit.

But although pandemic-era federal stimulus payments and Expanded Child Tax Credit payments are, sadly, things of the past, residents of some states will have a little windfall to look forward to. The majority of these payments aren’t new, but they may not have made it to you yet even if you qualify.

Here’s everything you need to know about the states that are doling out stimulus checks this tax season and how to find out if you qualify.

California

California residents who earned less than $500,000 in 2020 and filed their taxes by October 2021 should have already received up to $1,050 as a one-time refund payment from the state. California officials expected to have all the funds distributed via direct deposit or mailed debit cards by Feb. 15, 2023, with the majority being dispersed late in 2022 or earlier this month.

Colorado

Centennial State taxpayers should have already received $750 for single filers and $1,500 for married filers if they paid their 2021 taxes on time and did not file for an extension. State officials began distributing funds last year. According to the Colorado Cash Back program, late filers and anyone else who hasn’t received their stimulus should receive it by the end of this month.

Idaho

Idaho officials began sending rebate checks in March 2022, followed by a second wave in September 2022. Single filers were eligible for the one-time payment of $300, while married filers were eligible for $600. State officials are still processing refunds as taxpayers catch up on late taxes to take advantage of the windfall. State officials developed an online portal so residents can track their payments.

Illinois

Some Illinois residents can look forward to two tax rebates this year, one based on income and the other on property tax. For 2021 taxpayers who earned less than $200,000 ($400,000 for married filers), the refund amounts to $50 per filer plus $100 per dependent, up to three dependents.

To qualify for the property tax refund, you must have paid property taxes on your primary residence in 2020 and have an adjusted gross income of less than $250,000 ($500,000 for married filers) on your 2021 state tax return. The refund amount is equal to the amount of property tax paid, not to exceed $300.

Illinois officials began processing payments in September but acknowledge that it may take some time before everyone receives their funds. The state Department of Revenue provides an online tracking tool to help residents determine when they should expect their payments.

New Jersey

Both homeowners and renters in New Jersey can expect a rebate check based on their property taxes. Homeowners with a household income of less than $150,000 on their 2019 tax returns will receive $1,500, while homeowners who earned between $150,001 and $250,000 will receive $1,000. Qualified renters (those with a household income of less than $150,000) will receive $450.

Payments are being processed and sent within the first few months of 2023 and should reach all eligible residents by May 2023.

New Mexico

New Mexico officials offered residents two different rebate programs: one based on income, and the other only requires that you file a tax return in 2021 and aren’t claimed as a dependent. Those who filed as head of household, married filing jointly, or a surviving spouse who earned less than $150,000 are eligible for $500, while single filers and married couples who filed separately and earned less than $75,000 will receive $250.

The second rebate only requires that residents filed a 2021 tax return and is worth $1,000 for those who filed as head of household, married filing jointly, and surviving spouses, and $500 for single filers and married couples who filed separately.

The majority of payments were processed and distributed in 2022, but residents are still allowed to file a 2021 tax return and claim their payments if they have not already done so.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvanians who are at least 65 years old, are a widow or widower at least 50 years old, or are a person with disabilities at least 18 years old, and who earned less than $35,000 for homeowners or $15,000 for renters, qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Qualified homeowners will receive $250 to $650, and qualified renters are eligible for $500 to $650. Seniors can qualify for as much as $975.

Most rebates have been processed and distributed, but the deadline to file 2021 state tax returns was extended through the end of 2022, so late filers will receive their funds during the first half of 2023.