A company that produces baby formula has voluntarily recalled over 145,000 cans of plant-based formula. The recall comes after reports there was possible cross-contamination with a bacterium that could potentially harm infants, according to the recall notice posted by the United States Consumer Safety Commission (CPSC). Here’s what you need to know.

“We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety, and it is for this reason that we have taken this extraordinary measure,” Reckitt, the company that produces Enfamil ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula, said in a public statement posted to its website about the voluntary recall. “The health and safety of infants is our highest priority.”

According to the CPSC notice, at this time, there have been no reported adverse consumer reactions, and no illnesses or injuries have been reported related to the use of ProSobee.

Which Enfamil formula is included in the recall?

The CPSC outlines two ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula batches that are affected by the voluntary recall. The 12.9 oz containers were manufactured between Aug. 2022 and Sept. 22.

Batch numbers affected in the recall include codes ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ and have a “Use By Date” of Mar. 1, 2024, both of which can be found on the bottom of the formula can.

“The products were distributed through retail stores nationwide in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico,” the CPSC notice states, adding, “the recall involves approximately 145,000 cans.”

What should parents know about Cronobacter sakazakii?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cronobacter sakazakii infections are uncommon. However, the infection can be deadly in infants.

“Cronobacter can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections in people of all ages, but infection can be very serious in infants,” the CDC explains. The first symptom of potential infection from the bacteria typically begins with a fever and low energy. From there, the bacteria in the body can lead to dangerous blood infections or meningitis, which can be deadly.

Last year, another baby formula recall was issued due to Cronobacter sakazakii contamination after it was found at Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility. That recall led to the shutdown of the manufacturing plant after infection of the bacterium was connected to the death of an infant.

Any parents concerned with their baby possibly showing signs or symptoms of Cronobacter sakazakii infection should contact their child’s care provider.

What should parents do if they have any of the recalled products?

Parents using ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula are asked to check the bottom of the formula can to identify the batch number and cross-check if it’s included in the recall.

The CPSC asks consumers with the recalled formula to dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You can also contact Reckitt at 1-800-479-0551 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com.