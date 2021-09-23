Every year, without fail, parents in queues of cars sit idle for what can feel like forever because some people don’t understand the rules. Thankfully, one school’s PTA took the challenge seriously and came up with its solution. Not only will it make the process easier, but it will give parents a good giggle too. Here’s what you need to know.

The Mountain View School PTA in Waddel, Arizona, came up with a solution to keep the chaos at bay at their school during drop-off lines. The group shared the method their unconventional approach on social media, and it’s quickly gone viral. Not only is it super clever, but it’s giving us a laugh we all need.

Posting to Facebook on Sept. 16, 2021, the group utilized nostalgia and pop culture references to create posters that leave no room for anyone to misunderstand what to do – and what not to do – during drop-off.

“Check out the signs our amazing PTA team came up with and had made for morning drop off!” the caption read on the social share. “We are so excited to put these out tomorrow, and we hope it will help to get the drop-off line moving and lighten that morning mood! Remember, if you want to wait for the gates to open, park in the lot and walk them in.”

The five photos included the iconic scene in Friends where the guys are trying to navigate the couch up the stairs. Ross yelling, the caption on the photo reads, “Pivot!!! Out of the drop-off line.”

Another image features a still shot of N*sync’s nostalgic “Bye, Bye Bye” music video with the caption on the photo reading, “Tell the kids, bye, bye, bye.” It even brought back the “hey girl” meme featuring Ryan Gosselin, TLC’s “Waterfalls” song, and MC Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This” spoofs.

The photos went viral on Facebook, with people flocking to the comment section to share their renditions and asking where they can get some made up for their school, too.

“Former drop off/pick up person at multiple elementary and middle here and these signs amazing,” one person wrote in the comments. “I haven’t had to do this duty in years now, but hats off to those that are making it work in these crazy times.”

“These are great!” another shared. “I might have to print some out. I waited on the road for 10 minutes today at pickup.”

So far, the post has tallied up more than 5000 comments, and it’s been shared more than 23,000 times.