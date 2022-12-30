Target and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CSPC) have issued a recall for more than 200,000 Pillowfort children’s weighted blankets. The recall comes after four reports of kids becoming entrapped in the blankets — including the death of two young children, according to the recall notice posted by the CSPC. Here’s what you need to know.

Target has issued a voluntary recall in coordination with the CPSC after receiving reports that its Pillowfort weighted blankets pose a suffocation risk. The recall follows reports of two girls, ages 6 and 4, who died after unzipping the blanket’s cover and becoming trapped inside. According to the CPSC, the deaths happened at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in April 2022.

“We send our deepest condolences and support to the family that lost their loved ones,” Target said in a statement, per CBS News. “As soon as we became aware of the situation, we acted quickly to begin removing Pillowfort Weighted Blankets from our assortment and have pulled all of these items from sale.”

Which blankets are included in the recall?

The CPSC says the recall is for Pillowfort Weighted Blankets, which were exclusively sold at Target stores nationwide and online between December 2018 and September 2022.

“The blankets weigh 6 pounds, measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide, and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover,” the CPSC notice states.

The blankets come in eight colors or prints, all included in the recall. Each has an item number, which can be located on the label inside the removable cover. This includes:

Unicorn – White (097-02-0140)

Space Navy (097-02-0148)

Pink (097-02-0361)

Blue (097-02-0363)

Gray (097-02-0364)

Buffalo Plaid – Red (097-02-1603)

Blue Constellation (097-02-3904)

Unicorn – Pink (097-02-3905)

Recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blanket label is located on the removable cover CPSC

What should parents do if they have the recalled product?

According to the CPSC’s recall notice, parents who have these blankets at home are asked to “stop using the recalled weighted blankets immediately.”

Parents can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail, or they can be returned to any Target store. Upon returning the blanket, parents will be issued a refund of $40 in the form of a credit for use at Target stores or online.

Parents can contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily. For more details, visit Target’s recall notice.