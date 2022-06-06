Cheese Products Recalled in 9 States Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you’re a fan of cheese, we have some bad news. Thousands of pounds of cheese have been recalled due to a packaging concern that could have led to listeria contamination. Several products in nine states are included in the recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what you need to know.

What is being recalled?

Paris Brothers, Inc., a cheese packaging company in Kansas City, Missouri, issued a voluntary recall of several of its cheese products on May 29.

Several different cheese products from Paris Brothers, Inc., have been affected by the recall:

Cottonwood River Cheddar

D'amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

Paris Brothers Colby Jack

Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

Cervasi Pecorino Romano

Why is cheese being recalled?

According to the FDA recall notice, the cheese products were voluntarily recalled after it was found they have the “potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

FDA’s release explains that the routine sampling of the packaging plant found Listeria monocytogenes were present. "We had a routine FDA audit — several entities audit us through the year — and we had a positive hit in our cheese room on one of our cutting boards," Doug Schnell, director of manufacturing and operations for Paris Brothers Inc., told NBC News.

At this time, there have been no illnesses reported related to the potentially affected cheese products.

How can you tell if the cheese you have is part of the recall?

The affected cheese products were produced on May 4, 5, and 6, 2022, and those are the only products that are included in the recall. To find out if that’s something you have at home, you can look at the lot codes, and the affected products will include 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022.

Products were sold in nine states including Kansas, Missouri, Arizona, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, Mississippi, and one store in Florida.

What are the symptoms of listeria?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), signs and symptoms of Listeria infection can vary depending on the person who is infected. The bacteria tend to be worse for pregnant people, newborns and very young children, and adults over 65 years old, plus anyone with a weakened immune system.

Symptoms usually start within two weeks and can include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, and GI symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting.

What should you do if you have any of the affected cheeses?

The FDA is asking consumers to check the cheese they have in their fridge and if it’s one that is included in the recall, it shouldn’t be eaten. Instead, consumers can return their product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For a full list of affected products, visit the FDA notice.