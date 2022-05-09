Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Girl’s Name Honors Their Family Beautifully

When a celebrity welcomes a baby, we’re always curious to hear the name they’ve chosen. Will it be a unique — like the recently discarded baby name Wolf Webster — or is a classic more their favor? For Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who recently entered the world of parenting, they gave their baby girl an adorable name that honors their own mothers in a way that is beautiful and understated.

Nick and Priyanka welcomed a baby girl on January 15 via surrogate, according to several outlets. The proud parents gave their little girl the name Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, which is a nod to both their mothers, Madhu Malti and Denise Marie.

Nameberry, a baby name meaning website, says Malti is an “Indian floral name from the plant madhumalti — a tropical flowering vine that is known in English as the Rangoon creeper.” The site explains that Malti is a common middle name in India.

Marie is also a common name that is “both a boy’s name and a girl’s name of Hebrew, French origin.” Nameberry explained that the name means “drop of the sea, bitter, or beloved.”

The new parents have been pretty private about their journey to parenthood. After their daughter was born, they confirmed they used a surrogate, but didn’t offer many details after that. For Mother’s Day, Nick and Priyanka revealed their daughter was finally home after a 100-day stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Nick shared on Instagram, adding “after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” he continued. “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse, and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.”