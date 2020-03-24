Will The Name Of The Kingdom In Tangled Be Changed? Never!

Tangled came out over a decade ago, and it’s still a great Disney movie. But, for some reason, millions of people want to know: “What was the name of the kingdom in Tangled?” Three years ago, in March 2020, during the first stay-at-home orders in the U.S., this question spiked. But why? And more pressing, will the Disney overlords ever change the name of this magical land in a hypothetical Tangled sequel?

Here’s what all the fuss is about, and why this is even a question in the first place.

What is the name of the Tangled Kingdom?

That the kingdom in Tangled is named “Corona.” In 2020, this created an odd coincidence with lockdown. As many Twitter users pointed out at the time, Rapunzel’s lifestyle was a lot like lockdown; solitary, in a tower without any way to access the outside world or breathe in its germs.

Then there’s “When Will My Life Begin,” one of the original songs in the film whose lyrics can be read as useful tips on things to do when a lockdown forces you to stay at home for days, weeks, or months on end.

Will the Tangled kingdom’s name be changed?

If Disney ever makes Tangled 2 — a real one, the “Ever After” short doesn’t count, really —, we wonder if they will rename the kingdom or if Rapunzel and Rider will conveniently move to another area, maybe Vaccineville or Maskopolis?

But if Disney decides to keep “Corona,” as the name of the kingdom in Tangled, it will be for a good reason. The name was chosen in the first place because its meaning fits the movie.

So while there haven’t been any plans to do another movie with Rapunzel and Rider, it would be interesting to see if Disney would come up with a way to change the name of Rapunzel’s kingdom if they did make a second film. It seems unlikely, but then again, stranger things have happened.

Tangled streams on Disney+.