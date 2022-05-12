This Map Shows Which State Drinks the Most Beer — And it’s Not Who You Think

There is something about a drinking a cold beer on a hot summer day that hits like nothing else can. It’s a pastime that is really popular, but if you thought about which state drinks the most beer, you’d probably be wrong. A new map was released that has opened our eyes on beer-drinking habits and opened our eyes to one state that really likes their beer — and it’s not Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know.

Visual Capitalist wanted to learn more about beer consumption in the United States. They were particularly interested in which state likes their beer the most. And how much beer the country consumes in total since it’s “a staple in much of the United States,” according to Visual Capitalist.

“When stacked up next to other alcoholic beverages, beer is America’s preferred drink of choice, closely followed by wine and spirits,” Visual Capitalist reports. “In fact, it is the fifth most-consumed drink overall in the country, behind coffee, water, soft drinks and tea.”

And while the alcoholic beverage is enjoyed in every state, there’s one that consumes more beer per capita than others. Using stats come from the Beer Institute’s Brewer’s Almanac report and a map created by Victor Dépré of Hypntic Data, there are two states that really (like really) like their beer.

“New Hampshire took the top spot in 2020, outdrinking other states with 41.5 gallons of beer consumed annually per capita,” Visual Capitalist reports. “In contrast, the lowest consuming state was Maryland which only consumed 19.7 gallons per capita, about half as much.”

Mapbox

The states in the top for drinking a lot of beer include:

New Hampshire with 41.5 gallons consumed Montana with 41.1 gallons consumed North Dakota with 37.5 gallons consumed South Dakota with 37.3 gallons consumed Vermont with 34.0 gallons consumed

On the other side of things, the top states that drank the least amount of beer include: