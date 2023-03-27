Mockingbird, a baby gear brand, has extended a previous recall of their Single-to-Double strollers to include certain Single models. This recall adds 25,000 strollers to the total recall number after the same issue with the stroller frame was re-discovered in the Single model. The issue poses a fall risk to children while the stroller is in use.

“As you may know, in November 2022, we issued a voluntary recall on certain Single-to-Double Strollers,” the company wrote in a statement shared on its Twitter account. “After additional testing and analysis, we’ve decided out of an abundance of caution to extend the guidance of this voluntary recall to also include certain Single Strollers.”

In conjunction with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Mockingbird is asking parents to read the recall details carefully.

Which strollers are being recalled?

According to the details shared by Mockingbird and the CPSC, the recall, which initially only called for Single-to-Double strollers, now involves the Mockingbird Single Strollers. They’re made of aluminum and are silver or black in color with black seats and canopies available in various colors, according to the recall.

“The recall expansion includes Mockingbird Single Strollers with a lot number between 18322 and 22278, and lot numbers 23174 and 23175 only,” the notice states. “The lot number is a five-digit number that can be found on the white product label located on the inner left side of the stroller frame near the top of the basket.”

Why are the Mockingbird Single Strollers being recalled?

This recall is an expansion of a previous recall of the brand’s Single-to-Double Stroller, now involving the Mockingbird Single Strollers, related to the frame of the stroller breaking.

According to the new recall, 13 reports show the frame of the Single Strollers cracked. No injuries have been reported.

“Despite surpassing the highest governmental regulations for stroller safety, we concluded that under certain circumstances, hairline cracks could potentially form in the stroller frame, and with continued use, pose a fall risk to the children in the stroller,” according to the recall notice.

These reports are in addition to the previous recall’s 138 reports which included eight injuries to children, including cuts, scratches, and bruising.

“At Mockingbird, our top priority is (and always has been) to ensure the safety of you and your little ones. We regularly test our strollers above and beyond the required industry standards and constantly seek opportunities in our products and testing programs to create even safer strolling,” the company wrote in a statement posted to its website.

What to do if your stroller is affected by the recall

After checking your stroller, if you have one of the affected lots, the company and CPSC suggest parents “immediately stop using the recalled Single strollers.” Customers with the recalled strollers should then get in contact with Mockingbird to receive a free frame reinforcement kit which will include clamps to reinforce the frame.

“The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has reviewed the kit’s effectiveness in preventing this rare issue from being able to occur and has approved it as the official solution for this voluntary recall,” the website notes.

For more information, consumers can visit Mockingbird’s recall page and fill out a form to receive the repair kit.