Actress Mindy Kaling has two young kids at home, but she’s already worried about the day they want to watch The Office. Despite it being one of her most iconic shows on American television ever, Kaling says she’s “never” going to let them watch the show, and the reason why is pretty funny.

Kaling recently visited Good Morning America, where she spoke candidly about why she has no plans to let her two young kids — 4-year-old Katherine and 2-year-old Spencer — watch her as the character Kelly Kapoor in The Office.

“I kind of think maybe never,” she replies after being asked at what point she’d let her kids watch the show.

"That show is so inappropriate now," she continued. "We talk about — the writers who I'm still in touch with now — we always talk about how so much of that show, we probably couldn't make now."

"Tastes have changed and honestly, what offends people has changed so much now," she added. "So I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular because people feel like there's something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show."

Kaling continued, "So I think when they're teenagers, they'll probably want to," she added of her kids. "Seems like a 15-year-old boy is the biggest fan of The Office now."

Despite Kaling being in the public eye, she’s been very vocal in her decision to shield her kids from the spotlight — at least for the time being. The proud mama has shared a few pictures of her kids on social media, but she has never shared their faces.

“My sense is that [my kids] have no real consent right now to do that,” Kaling previously shared about why she’s protective of her kids’ privacy. “I feel like I might as well wait until they get old enough so they can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not.”

She’s also decided to keep private the identity of the father of her kids, or father.