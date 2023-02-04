Meet The World's Oldest Goodest Dog, Decades-Old Bobi

There’s a reason dogs have been considered people’s best friends for as long as people and dogs have been alive. They’re pure creatures. And one doggo is getting the much-deserved spotlight right now after being crowned the World’s Oldest Living Dog. Meet Bobi.

Bobi, from the village of Conqueiros, Portugal, was born on May 11, 1992, and he’s now the oldest pup in the world, according to a press release from Guinness World Records. Bobi is a whopping 30 years and 267 days old as of Feb. 2, Guinness said in a press release after verifying his age.

Leonel Costa, Bobi’s human, was only 8 years old when Bobi was born, and he’s been his best friend ever since. He describes his pup as "one of a kind,” and says being recognized as the oldest dog on planet Earth has given Bobi “immense joy.”

"Bobi has been a warrior for all these years; only he knows how he's been holding on, it must not be easy because the average dog's life span is not that high, and if he spoke, only he could explain this success," Leonel shared with Guinness. "We are very happy and grateful to life for allowing us, after 30 years, to have Bobi in our daily lives."

Bobi's crowning as the oldest living dog comes just two weeks after the previous Guinness World Record holder, Spike the Chihuahua, died at 23 years old.

Bobi has also broken the century-old record of the oldest dog ever, which was previously held by Bluey, who lived to be 29 years and 5 months old, and passed away in 1939.

“Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world. Bobi represents those generations,” Leonel shared.

We wish we could give Bobi a big fat hug!