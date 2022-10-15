This Map Shows The Cities Where Inflation Is Whopping Us The Hardest

Inflation right now is 8.2% over 2021. While the pace of skyrocketing inflation has slowed some, it is still rising, and American families are still contending with heavy costs, particularly in essential areas like groceries, housing, and health care. But not all states feel the equal pressure of inflation, and a new map highlights the cities where inflation has hit the hardest.

WalletHub wanted to find out which cities are experiencing inflation’s rise the most keenly. So, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), WalletHub compared 23 Metropolitan Statistical Areas across two key metrics involving the Consumer Price Index, an index used to measure inflation.

“We compared the Consumer Price Index for the latest month for which BLS data is available to two months prior and one year prior to get a snapshot of how inflation has changed in the short and long term,” the site explains.

The data was then ranked to see what cities are experiencing the most intense inflation, and put into an easy-to-read map. Here’s what WalletHub found.

Cities Where Inflation Is Rising The Most

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ, up 0.8% from two months ago and 13% from last year Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, up 1.3% from two months ago and 11.7% from last year Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL, up 0.4% from two months ago and 10.7% from last year Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL, up 0.3% from two months ago and 10.5% from last year Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD, up 0.1% from two months ago and 10.2% from last year Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX, up 0.5% from two months ago and 9.2% from last year Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX, up 0.1% from two months ago and 9.5% from last year San Diego-Carlsbad, CA, up 0.9% from two months ago and 8.2% from last year Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH, up 0.9% from two months ago and 8.1% from last year Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, up 0.3 % from two months ago and 8.7% from last year

Cities Where Inflation Is Rising The Least

Anchorage, AK, down 4% from two months ago but up 7.6% from last year San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA, down 0.5% from two months ago but up 5.7% from previous year Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, down 0.2% from two months ago but up 6.5% from previous year New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, down 0.4% from two months ago but up 6.2% from previous year Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO, down 0.2% from two months ago but up 7.7% from previous year

Although this data probably doesn’t indicate we need to move to Alaska to be able to afford the basic needs of our families — and we probably don’t have to move out of Arizona — it does highlight that more needs to be done by state and federal officials to help offset the increasing financial strain on families.