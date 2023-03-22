Families across the U.S. are having to tighten their budgets and make their wages last longer due to prolonged and persistent inflation. But a new study shows that a salary that would have been one to strive for a decade ago — $100,000 — isn’t always doing enough to cover a family’s basic needs today, depending on where they live. So, how far will a six-figure salary get you in different parts of the country?

SmartAsset wanted to find out how much $100,000 is worth in different parts of the country. So, they dug into the data and used their own paycheck calculator to apply taxes to the $100,000 salary. “This online tool calculates your take-home pay per paycheck for both salary and hourly jobs after taking into account federal, state, and local taxes,” SmartAsset explains.

Those details were adjusted for the cost of living, which was determined by the “price of housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous goods and services” for 76 of the largest cities in the U.S. From there, the cities were ranked in order of how far a $100,000 salary could go, and which are the least affordable cities.

The top spot of where $100,000 would go the furthest is Memphis, Tennessee. Here, someone earning $100,000 would have $86,000 left after taxes since the state has no personal income tax requirements, plus there’s a low cost of living.

Cities where a $100,000 salary will go the furthest, according to SmartAsset:

Memphis, TN, with a take-home salary of $86,444 El Paso, TX, with a take-home salary of $84,966 Oklahoma City, OK, with a take-home salary of $84,498 Corpus Christi, TX, with a take-home salary of $83,443 Lubbock, TX, with a take-home salary of $83,350 Houston, TX, with a take-home salary of $81,350 San Antonio, Fort Worth, and Arlington, TX, with a three-way-tie take-home salary of $80,124 St. Louis, MO, with a take-home salary of $69,531

Cities where $100,000 will get you the least far, according to SmartAsset:

New York, NY, with a take-home salary of $35,791 Honolulu, HI, with a take-home salary of $36,026 San Francisco, CA, with a take-home salary of $36,445 Washington, DC, with a take-home salary of $44,307 Los Angeles and Long Beach, CA, with a two-way-tie take-home salary of $44,623 San Diego, CA, with a take-home salary of $46,167 Oakland, CA, with a take-home salary of $46,19 Boston, MA, with a take-home salary of $46,588 Seattle, WA, with a take-home salary of $48,959

To check out the full report, visit SmartAsset.