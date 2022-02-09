Kristen Bell's Whole Family Co-Slept Until Her Kids Were Big

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are never shy about being real, which is especially refreshing coming from a celebrity couple. Some of the things they’ve shared have gotten praise, giggles, or eye rolls, or even tons of mom shaming for no real reason. And that was the same when the parents of two revealed in February of 2022 that their whole family was still co-sleeping.

Kristen and Dax are parents to two girls, Delta, 7 years old, and Lincoln, 9 years old, and, honestly, the whole family seems like fun. Though the parents are protective of their daughters’ image (they share photos of them on social media, but their faces have stickers on them), Dax and Kristen are never shy about spilling the details of how their family works — and also updating us when things change. Because just a few short months after Bell revealed her family was still co-sleeping, she noted that everything had changed and her kids had taken to their own beds.

In an early 2022 episode of Dax’s podcast, Armchair Expert, Kristen shared the family’s sleeping arrangements, admitting the whole family all sleep in the same room. Kristen and Dax sleep on the bed in their room, while “the girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom,” she said at the time.

We already know people are going to have issues with that. This is the same family the internet turned on when they admitted they bathe their kids only when they’re dirty. “I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink,” Kristen said at the time.

“Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up,” she continued. “There’s a red flag. Honestly, it’s just bacteria; once you get bacteria, you gotta be like, ‘Get in the tub or the shower.’”

But a survey revealed not long after that controversy that Kristen and Dax are just like the majority of parents. Waiting until the kids stink to give them a bath is what 63 percent of parents polled said they do, too.

And chances are the families who all sleep in the same room together are more common than we may realize. Some parents really go all out with room sharing with their kids. A family went viral in 2015 after sharing a photo of how their family of 7 all sleep in the same room but it sounds like their setup is a lot more elaborate than Kristen and Dax.

In any case, by July of 2022, Bell had an update: that her kids had “just graduated from sleeping on the floor on this trifold mattress. You can congratulate me—we did it, they now sleep in their room on beds right next to each other and they cuddle with each other instead of us."

But in no situation should we be judging. What works for them is great, yes, even if you don’t think it would work for you.