Pajamas for children sold exclusively at Amazon are being recalled. A number of importers have issued voluntary recalls for approximately 13,000 children’s robes. The recall comes after the pajams reportedly failed flammability safety standards — posing a potential risk of injury to children, according to the recall notice posted by the United States Consumer Safety Commission (CPSC). Here’s what you need to know.

The CPSC has issued four separate recalls for children’s sleepwear sold at Amazon imported by four companies. Five thousand of the recalled robes were imported by ChildLieMe, 3,000 robes were imported by SGMWVB Brand, another 2,000 were imported by BTPEIHD, and 350 were imported from Betusline Official Apparel.

According to the CPSC, the products have been recalled for failing “to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.” To date, there have not been any injuries related to the use of the recalled robes, according to the CPSC. However, the agency urges parents to remove the pajamas from use “immediately,” and the companies are offering refunds and recalling the products as well.

Which pajamas are included in the recall?

For the recalled ChildLieMe pajamas, the robes were sold in sizes 5 through 12 years in various colors and patterns, including white with dinosaurs, pink with brown polka dots, and blue. These were sold exclusively on Amazon online from June 2021 to August 2022 for between $11 and $17.

For the recalled SGMWVB Brand pajamas, the robes were sold in sizes 2T through 10 years in various colors and patterns, including blue, plaid, red rose, blue shark, green dinosaur, and white dinosaur. These were sold exclusively on Amazon online from January 2022 through June 2022 for between $14 and $17.

For the recalled BTPEIHD pajamas, the robes were sold in sizes 3T through 14 Years in various colors and patterns, including black, gray, rose, pink, white, dinosaur, blue and green. These were sold exclusively on Amazon online from August 2020 through June 2022 for between $16 and $25.

For the recalled Betusline Official Apparel pajamas, the robes were sold in strawberry print in sizes 12 months to 18 months. These were sold exclusively on Amazon from January 2022 through April 2022 for between $22 and $28.

What should parents do if they have these recalled pajamas?

According to the CPSC recall notice, parents should check their kids’ closets for any of the recalled robes and if you have any, they should be taken away, and no longer used.

Those with any ChildLieMe robes should contact ChildLikeMe for a full refund. “Consumers should destroy the robes by cutting them in half and email a photo of the destroyed garment to ChildLikeMe at mtiinns@163.com,” the recall notice states.

Those with any SGMWVB Brand robes should “destroy the garments by cutting them in half and send SGMWVB a photo of the destroyed robe by email. SGMWVB and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.”

Those with any BTPEIHD robes should contact ChildLikeMe for a full refund. “Consumers should destroy the robes by cutting them in half and email a photo of the destroyed garment to ChildLikeMe at mtiinns@163.com,” the CPSC notice states.

Those with any Betusline Official Apparel robes should “destroy them by cutting them in half and contact Betusline Official Apparel for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the garments from Amazon.com will be contacted through Amazon’s messaging platform.”