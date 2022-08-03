Kids As Young As 5 Could Get Paid $78,000 A Year To Taste Candy

Do you like candy? Are you on the hunt for the job of your dreams? Or maybe your kiddo has been looking for a part-time something? If the answer is yes to any of the above, you may want to look into this job posting that could have you making good money while sitting at home and eating candy. Here's what you need to know.

A Canadian company is hiring for a new position open to anyone in the U.S or Canada and anyone 5 years old and up. Canada's Candy Funhouse is hiring a chief candy officer, and this work-from-home job sounds like it could be a whole lot of fun.

"Do you love all things candy and chocolate? Are you passionate about confectionary treats and exploring unreleased and existing products?" the job description on LinkedIn reads. "If so, this is the PERFECT position for you!"

The job description says the chief candy officer pays approximately $78,168 U.S. dollars ($100,000 Canadian dollars). Given the role's nature, the offer comes with an "extensive dental plan!" In addition, the candidate will be put through "extensive palate training" and would have some pretty big responsibilities at the Canadian-owned candy business.

"Being the Chief Candy Officer at Candy Funhouse is much more than just fun and games, it's serious candy business!" the description continues. "The Chief Candy Officer will be responsible for deciding which new candy products Candy Funhouse will be carrying, leading candy board meetings, being the head taste tester, and taking charge on all things fun!"

There is going to be a whole lot of competition for the job. According to CNN, several thousands of people have already sent in applications, Chief Executive Officer Jamal Hejazi said.

Right now, the company is gearing up for the Halloween season, which, understandably, is one of the biggest sales periods of the year. The company will hopefully have its golden chief candy officer hired in time to go through its extensive stock to help narrow down the candy that will reign supreme this Halloween.

And although we’re not sure we encourage your 5-year-old to apply — healthy teeth, processed sugars, and the fact that a recent survey of American kids found that half of parents struggle to get their kids to eat healthily are all reasons to hide this job offer from your kid — it is a sick gig.

The deadline to apply for the role is Aug. 31.