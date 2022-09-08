JLaw Just Revealed Her Baby's Name — And The Special Person He's Named After

Jennifer Lawrence is a happy and proud mama. The ultra-private actress recently talked about her nine-month-old son as the cover star of the October issue of Vogue. In the profile, the first-time mom talked about motherhood and shared the meaning behind her little one’s unique name.

Speaking to Vogue, Jennifer confirmed that she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, welcomed a little boy in February. Now, as a mom, and one of the first interviews she’s given since birth, she spoke about how her little boy changed her world.

"It's so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it's so different for everybody,” she admitted. “If I say, 'It was amazing from the start,' some people will think, 'It wasn't amazing for me at first,' and feel bad.”

The new mom added, "Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, 'It's scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.'"

"So I felt so prepared to be forgiving," she continued.

Jennifer also shared that her little boy is named Cy, a nod to one of her husband’s favorite artists, Cy Twombly, a revered scribble painter and photographer. According to Nameberry, Cy is a diminutive of Cyrus, which roughly means "sun,” and it sounds like Jennifer is basking in the love of motherhood.

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared," she shared with the publication. Jennifer said that she fell “so in love” immediately with her baby and that her “heart has stretched to a capacity that [she] didn’t know about.”

"I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss," Jennifer added.

"And then they're both just, like, out there — walking around, crossing streets,” she joked. “He's gonna drive one day. He's gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I'm just gonna be like, 'Good night!' You know? Like, who sleeps?"

Sounds about right!