Housing prices have continued to skyrocket and now the Biden administration is taking steps to level the playing field and make housing affordable again. The goal of President Joe Biden and his administration is to close the “housing supply” gap within the next five years. Here’s what you need to know.

On Monday, May 18, the administration released its “Housing Supply Action Plan” which outlines the steps that will be taken to boost housing availability and lower costs for renters and homeowners. The plan highlights what will be done to produce more affordable units and more housing supply over the next five years.

“When aligned with other policies to reduce housing costs and ensure affordability, such as rental assistance and down payment assistance, closing the gap will mean more affordable rents and more attainable homeownership for Americans in every community,” the White House said in an outline of the plan.

Affordable housing has been an issue for a while. However, with the pandemic, mortgage rates, inflation, and supply-demand issues colliding, it’s become essentially impossible for anyone to enter the housing market. And people in the market can’t keep up with the costs of the mortgage loan interest rate increase that saw people owe 28 percent more for their payments. Plus, for the first time ever, the median home made more money for homeowners than their job – and that’s bad for everyone.

To address these concerns, the Biden administration has outlined what steps they’re taking immediately, and what plans they have in the works to send to Congress. These include: