Uvalde Victim Who Submitted To A Google Doodle Contest Honored With Heartbreaking Tribute

Alithia Haven Ramirez, a 10-year-old victim of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting, loved to draw. So much so that she submitted a drawing to the 2022 Doodle for Google contest, an annual art contest open to students in grades K-12. After hearing that Alithia submitted an entry to this year's contest, which opened in January, Google is honoring Alithia by showcasing her artwork as they continue to pick a winner for the competition.

According to My San Antonio, soon after the shooting, which killed Alithia and 18 other young children and two teachers, Alithia's parents told reporters that she had submitted an entry to the annual drawing contest. Alithia’s love of art has now been showcased and honored by Google.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of victims and to the community of Uvalde, Texas," a Google spokesperson said in a statement. "In Alithia Ramirez's 2022 Doodle for Google submission, she described her desire to show the world her art and everything she can do, and we're committed to honoring those wishes and her legacy."

Google set up an In Memoriam page in its Doodle for Google contest page, with Alithia's artwork front and center. The drawing shows a little girl with brown hair sitting on a couch and holding a ball of yarn. Next to her is a sweet gray and white puppy sitting with the girl on the couch. Behind them, hanging on the wall spells "Google" in artwork featuring a rainbow, a soccer ball, a sun, and a flower.

For the Doodles for Google contest, submissions are asked to give some details on the photo, along with sending a picture. This year, entries need to answer, "tell us about what you have drawn and how it represents how you care for yourself." Google chose to share Alithia's answer that was included in her submission.

It reads: "I want the world to see my art and show the world what I can do, I want people to be happy when they see my passion in art."

Google said Alithia’s “story and art profoundly touched us," the company's statement continued, "and we wanted to honor her family's request to share her unique talents that were so tragically taken as a result of senseless violence."

To check out Alithia's submission and the page dedicated to her and other victims, visit Doodle for Google.