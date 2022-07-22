Florida families have something to look forward to after a rocky year in the Sunshine State. Governor Ron DeSantis announced a one-time cash payment for thousands of low-income families.

Close to 60,000 families will receive $450 per child to help offset the burden of rising inflation. To fund the payments, DeSantis, who is up for re-election this fall, will reallocate $35.5 million from the $1 billion the state received through Biden’s American Rescue Act. "This one-time payment assists families who are being affected by rising inflation and preparing to send their children back to school," Florida Department of Children and Families spokesperson Laura Walthall told Insider.

The one-time payment will be available to qualifying families who receive funds through the Temporary Cash Assistance (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) or Guardianship Assistance Program, have a foster or adoptive child, or for relative/nonrelative caregivers such as grandparents who care for children. In total, 59,000 families should expect a payment. And as with other COVID relief programs, there is no need to apply. Checks will be automatically mailed in time for back-to-school shopping.

Although the payments are a boon for low-income Florida families, DeSantis’ gubernatorial role in the past year has not been without controversy. The infamous “Don’t Say Gay Or Trans” bill and the anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) bill, dubbed the “Individual Freedom” act, were both signed into law earlier this year. DeSantis also spent time trying to play chicken with Disney, a major employer in the state, over the bills.

"We believe in education, not indoctrination," DeSantis said of the anti-CRT bill at a press conference. "We believe an important component of freedom in the state of Florida is the freedom from having oppressive ideologies opposed [sic] upon you without your consent."

In April, DeSantis, citing the newly passed anti-CRT bill, rejected 54 out of 132 textbooks — a record, according to the Florida Department of Education — claiming the textbooks taught “woke math” and that textbook companies “are trying to do ideology.” However, according to reporting from the Washington Post, many of the books didn’t mention race. Textbook reviewers flagged and rejected books containing climate change, vaccination, growth mindset, and social-emotional learning discussions. Earlier this month, DeSantis claimed textbook companies “took the woke out” and returned edited textbooks for approval.

The state also issued a directive to ban gender-affirming care healthcare for transgender minors in the state and also social transition. In other words, it’s not the most welcoming governance for kids and families.

DeSantis has hinted that he may consider a run for President in 2024.