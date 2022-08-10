Ferrari Just Recalled Nearly Every Car Sold In the Past 17 Years

If you're one of the lucky 24,000 people in the United States who owns a Ferrari, we have bad news. The company just issued a recall for nearly every car it has sold since 2005. In addition, the company is warning that every model designed after 2004 has the potential of a dangerous brake failure. Here's what you need to know.

Why are the Ferrari cars being recalled?

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall filing, approximately 23,555 Ferrari cars sold in the US have a faulty brake system that can potentially lead to total brake failure.

"These vehicles are equipped with a braking system that could potentially leak brake fluid, which may lead to partial or total loss of braking capability," the recall notice, filed on July 26, warns.

In simpler terms, there's a fit issue with the brake fluid reservoir cap that may not adequately vent pressure build-up. That pressure leads to a brake fluid leak, which can cause total brake failure when the fluid reservoir runs dry.

Which models are included in the Ferrari recall?

Most Ferrari models are included in the recall. The oldest car included is the 612 Scaglietti, which entered production in 2004, per RoadandTrack. Other than a few rare exceptions, the models since then are included in the recall related to the potential brake issue.

A complete list of recalled Ferrari models can be found on the company's recall notice. Ferrari estimates that although only 1% of the vehicles may lead to brake failure, the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution.

What to do if you have a Ferrari included in the recall?

If your Ferrari is included in the recall, the company says there's a repair that can be done to remedy the issue. "The repair consists of replacing the brake fluid reservoir cap and updating the software in the affected vehicles to provide for a different warning message if the vehicle should lose sufficient brake fluid," the recall notice states.

Ferrari will send notification letters to all owners impacted by the recall with details on how to get the repair and some important safety details. In addition, the company is instructing owners to contact an authorized Ferrari dealer to schedule a repair, which will be given free of charge.

In the meantime, the company says Ferrari owners should keep an eye on the "low Brake Fluid" warning message. If the warning appears, "the driver should pull off the road as soon as it is safe to do so, and then contact Ferrari Roadside Assistance and get towed to the nearest authorized Ferrari dealer."

For more details, visit Ferrari's recall notice.