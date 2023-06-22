This Groundbreaking Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Could Change The Game

A new Erectile Dysfunction product is set to hit the market, promising to change the game for men with the condition. Eroxon, a topical gel manufactured by British pharma-giant Futura Medical, was just approved by the Federal Drug Administration for over-the-counter sales in the US, making it the only topical ED treatment available without a prescription.

Futura claims that Eroxon can help men get an erection within 10 minutes of application, which is a huge leap from the currently available oral medications that can take up to an hour to work — though data showing how long that erection lasts has yet to be released. Eroxon increases blood flow to the penis by utilizing a warming and cooling effect that stimulates nerves resulting in engorgement.

While the company assures potential customers that an erection will occur within 10 minutes of application, research has shown that most partners prefer a little more time engaging in foreplay, so if you want to use the product, maybe wait a little while before you whip out the gel. A 2004 study published in the Journal of Sex Research states that women want foreplay to last at least around 18 minutes, eight minutes longer than the time it takes for an erection to happen after Eroxon application.

Erectile dysfunction affects approximately 30 million men in the US and is defined as the inability to become erect or sustain an erection. The condition is caused by decreased blood flow and is more common in men over 40. ED can be caused by damage to nerves and blood vessels from elevated blood pressure or blood sugar, enlarged prostate, pelvic or spinal surgeries, sleep disorders, alcohol use, or certain medications. There is no cure, but a multitude of treatment options are available.

The men’s ED market is estimated to be $2.2 billion. Eroxon is the latest product in an arsenal of oral, topical, manual, and surgical treatments for ED already available to help bolster erections. The most well-known, Viagra, is an oral medication that relaxes the walls of blood vessels, allowing more blood to flow to the penis. Others include Cialis, Stendra, Staxyn, and Levitra.

In contrast, only two FDA-approved options exist for women who experience sexual dysfunction like low libido.

Eroxon is not yet available in the US, and no product launch date has been announced. The product is currently available in the UK, however, and retails for approximately $32 for a package of four single-use tubes.