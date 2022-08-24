Dwayne Wade Is Busy Being A Great Role Model For Parents Of LGBTQ+ Kids

Dwyane Wade continues to show up for his transgender daughter, Zaya. According to reports, Dwyane has officially filed paperwork in court to legally change his 15-year-old daughter’s name and legal gender.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Dwyane filed paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 17, since Zaya is under 18-years-old and unable to petition on behalf of herself. The outlet reports Dwyane notified his ex-wife and Zaya’s mom, Siohvaughn Funches, of the petition, but notes he has “full authority” to decide on Zaya’s behalf.

The legal name change petition comes two years after the former basketball star shared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that he and his wife, and Zaya’s stepmom, Gabrielle Union, “are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we’re proud allies as well.” He added, “We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously.”

“[She] said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward; I’m ready to live my truth,” Dwyane recalled to Ellen on her show in Feb. 2020. “‘And I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.’”

Two-and-a-half years later, both Dwyane and Gabrielle have stayed true to their word, being Zaya’s biggest supporter as she grows and discovers who she is. “It’s important for our child to understand that we support them in every aspect of life,” Dwyane previously told Fatherly, explaining that’s he’s “here to learn and to listen.”

He continued, “I feel that today I’m a way better parent because my ears are open and my mouth is closed. I have a lot of purpose in this world but that’s my main purpose, what I’m able to accomplish as a father to my kids.”

Studies have shown time and again how vital it is for a trans teen’s health to have supportive parents. A survey from The Trevor Project found that having supportive parents reduces a trans kid’s odds of a suicide attempt by more than 40%. When parents support their trans kids, it literally saves lives.