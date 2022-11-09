If you’re hoping to do something fun with the kids this weekend, a gorgeous meteor shower might fit perfectly into your plans. The Northern Taurids will be active until early December, but they’re just about to peak, giving you and the kids the best chance at catching a shooting star. Here’s what you need to know.

What are the Northern Taurid meteors?

The Northern Taurids meteor shower is known for putting on a good show, but catching a meteor isn’t as easy as other showers throughout the year. According to EarthSky, the Taurids run from October 13 to December 2, following the Southern Taurids from September 23 to October 12.

“Both streams radiate from the constellation Taurus the Bull,” EarthSky explains, “not far from the bright star Aldebaran and the tiny, misty, dipper-shaped Pleiades.”

According to the American Meteor Society, there’s a chance this year’s Northern Taurids will produce slightly more meteors than in previous years. “There seems to be a seven-year periodicity with these fireballs. 2008 and 2015 both produced remarkable fireball activity,” the site notes. “2022 may be the next opportunity.”

When will the Northern Taurid meteor peak?

The predicted peak of the Northern Taurids is on November 11-12, EarthSky says. The time that you’re more likely to catch a fireball would be around midnight EST. And the site also suggests watching “under dark skies with no moon.”

But unlike some other meteor showers, this one isn’t super active, with only about five meteors per hour, but catching one is worth the wait since they can look like “fireballs.”

How can I watch the Northern Taurid meteor shower?

After choosing which night will be best for the family, the next step would be to make sure everyone’s dressed warmly, grab a blanket and some snacks, and head somewhere outside the city where the sky is clear.

The next meteor shower is the Leonids shower, which will peak in mid-November.