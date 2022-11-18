Disney World is hitting parents where it hurts. The company recently announced the second round of price increases this year alone that will squeeze the wallets of already strapped parents. The price hike is the second this year, per CNN — noting that the happiest place on Earth did raise prices in February of 2022 at its Orlando location. Here’s what you need to know.

And not only are prices going up for single-day tickets and passes. For the first time, the single-day ticket price will now be park-specific, meaning it will cost more to visit some parks than others.

Disney is increasing the cost of one-day, one-park tickets.

The current price of a one-day, one-park ticket is between $109 and $159, depending on the day and demand. While one park isn’t going to see an increase in the single-day ticket, others are set to increase on December 8, with some jumping as much as $20.

“Three out of the four theme parks will be more expensive to visit,” CNN writes. Disney’s Hollywood Studio and Magic Kingdom will see a price jump of more than 12%.

As of December 8, the new one-day, one-park tickets will be as follows:

Disney's Animal Kingdom will cost between $109 and $159 per ticket

EPCOT will cost between $114 and $179 per ticket

Disney's Hollywood Studios will cost between $124 and $179 per ticket

Magic Kingdom Park will cost between $124 and $189 per ticket

“A Disney spokesperson said that this is driven by continued strong demand,” CNN reports, “and significant investment across the company's theme parks in recent years.”

Unfortunately, multi-day ticket prices at Disney are going up, too.

CNN reports that a Disney spokesperson confirmed that price increases are ahead for multi-day tickets but declined to offer specific details on how much more they will cost.

"We continue to focus on providing guests with the best, most memorable Disney experience, and we're doing that by growing our theme parks with incredible new attractions and offerings," the spokesperson said.

"We are also making planning easier with new 1-day tickets that automatically include a guest's theme park reservation and continue to provide a wide range of options to visit throughout the year, including our lowest priced ticket of $109, which has not changed in more than four years."

The cost of an annual pass for most of Walt Disney World’s passes is also increasing.

“Prices for most of Walt Disney World's annual pass renewals are also going up,” CNN reports. Three of Walt Disney World’s four annual passes will increase in price by as much as $100, coming into effect on December 8. That means:

Incredi-Pass will now be $1,399

The Sorcer pass will now be $969

The Pirate Pass will be $749

Only the Pixie Pass will remain the same price.