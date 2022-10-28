When does Daylights Saving Time end in 2022? And how will it impact parents?

Ask any parent with young kids at home what they think about Daylight Saving Time (DST), and they likely have strong feelings. But, back in 2021, there was some talk that Daylights Saving Time would be over. Although the Senate passed a bill that wt bill did not become law. So, that time has come again, when we’re about to lose an extra hour of the day.

Is Daylight Savings Ending In 2023?

If you thought we were done with the shifts toward and back Daylight Saving Time, you’re not alone. Earlier this year, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent. This would mean that we have no more “spring forward” or “fall backs,” and no more having to play catchup with our kids’ schedules.

The bill wouldn’t have gone into effect until 2023 anyway, but it’s not a law to begin with. The Sunshine Protection Act has yet to be passed by the House, and even after that, it needs to be signed by President Joe Biden before it’s fully approved. (And there’s plenty of evidence that suggests that permanent Daylight Saving Time would actually be a huge mistake — and that if we were to shift to just one time zone, it would be Daylight Standard Time that would be best for our health.)

When does Daylight Saving “Fall Back” Begin In 2022?

Regardless, this all means that come Sunday, November 6, 2022, our clocks will “fall” back by one hour at two o’clock in the morning to one a.m. again, our kids’ sleep schedule (and our own!) will get messed up, and it will be rough on all involved.

How to adjust children’s sleep schedules for daylight savings

Even if you’ve forgotten about DST, or thought that we were finally done with the clock-shifting shenanigans and haven’t prepped the kids yet, there are a few things you can do now to help make the time transition a little easier.

Start putting your kid to bed 15 earlier and waking them up 15 minutes earlier, too right now. Shift that bedtime and rising times earlier every single day until the next Sunday.

Shift the “official” fallback change to Saturday at your house instead of Sunday like the rest of the world. This way, you and the kids won’t be going extra tired into work or the school week.

Invest in some blackout curtains and daylight-colored lights so you can control the day/night easier at home during the transition.

Stick to your routines, whatever that looks like (taking a bath, reading a book) before bed.

Do your best to help everyone sleep well the week ahead of the time switch.

Be patient and have empathy.

Best of luck, parents!