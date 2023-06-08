Stop Using 'The Boppy,' CPSC Warns After 2 More Infants Die

The Boppy Company of Golden, Colorado, has reissued a previous recall in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) of its Newborn Loungers. Since 2021, more than 3.3 million Newborn Loungers have been recalled, and a new statement is reminding parents of the recall following two more infant deaths related to the product.

“We are devastated to hear of these tragedies,” a spokesperson for Boppy previously said. “Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants.”

What parents should know about the Boppy recall

In 2021, Boppy issued a recall of three versions of its Newborn Lounger, including the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers, totaling approximately 3.3 million Loungers.

The recall came after receiving eight reports of infant deaths associated with the Boppy Lounger between December 2015 and June 2020. The infants “reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found on their side or on their stomach.”

Why is the CPSC reissuing the warning?

With the 2021 recall, the sale of any of the recalled Boppy Loungers became illegal. However, in the nearly two years since that initial recall, the CPSC states that sales of the loungers are still taking place. The agency specifically called out Facebook, saying it can still find the products listed on Facebook Marketplace.

“We call on you to identify recalled and violative products and to prevent their listing by your users,” the commissioners wrote in a letter to the CEO of Facebook's parent company Meta, Mark Zuckerberg. “By allowing such products to be posted, you are putting Facebook Marketplace users at risk.”

In response to the letter, Meta spokesperson Ashley Settle told USA Today, “We take this issue seriously and when we find listings that violate our rules, we remove them.”

With the continued sale and/or use of the product, the CPSC reissued the recall warning after two new reports of infant deaths, bringing a total of 10 deaths related to the use of the Boppy Newborn Loungers.

“Shortly after the September 2021 recall, two additional infants died in Newborn Loungers that were part of an unsafe sleep environment,” the agency noted in a new safety release.

“One death occurred in October 2021. In the incident, an infant was reportedly placed on the lounger for sleep and then rolled underneath a nearby adult pillow,” CPSC continued. “In November 2021, an infant was placed on a Newborn Lounger in an adult bed with a parent and soft bedding and was later found deceased on the lounger.”

What should parents do if they have the recalled product?

Both the CPSC and the Boppy Company have issued a statement urging parents to immediately stop using the Lounger and contact the company to receive a full refund.

Consumers can contact The Boppy Company for instructions on how to dispose of the product and apply for a refund.

For more information, contact The Boppy Company at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or go online to Boppy.com and click “Product Recalls” for more information.