Chris Meloni Gets Naked, Works Out In Hilarious New Ad

Some wear pants, and then there's Chris Meloni. The guy famous for his serious character on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit likes to remind us that he's also the king of comedy gold. And his ability to deadpan through ridiculousness will make us laugh every time. The latest from the 61-year-old star is a partnership with Peloton in honor of National Nude Day. Here's what you need to know.

There are very few actors who can do everything as well as Chris can. His filmography covers almost every genre, from True Blood to Wet Hot American Summer and Happy! to Oz. Of course, none of the characters are the same, but the one string that ties all his roles together is just how darn comfortable he is being completely nude. If we had to put him in a typecast, naked would be his, and he'd be alone in that category.

While seeing Chris au natural isn't new to anyone following his career, he outdid himself in a hilarious new ad for Peloton to celebrate National Nude Day. "Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange," Chris says at the start of the ad. He's topless and doing bicep curls with heavy weights.

"Honestly, I don't get it," he adds while the camera pans back, putting Chris in full view, and he's very naked, with pixelation. He then deadpans, "Me, I don't think using the Peloton app is strange at all." And from there, he continues the gag moving to ab crunches, yoga, kickboxing, meditating, doing strength training, and going for an outdoor run — all while totally naked.

The commercial ends with a nod to Law & Order. A voice-over says, "In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate but equally motivated groups: Those who wear pants — and Christopher Meloni."

It's not surprising to hear that the commercial was produced by Maximum Effort, which is Ryan Reynolds' company. Another Peloton ad produced by the same company went viral last year featuring a famous Sex and the City character who was killed off in the reboot show.