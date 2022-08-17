Check Your Capri Sun: 230,000 Pouches Recalled Due To Potential “Cleaning Solution” Contamination

Parents, it's time to check your juice box supply at home. Capri Sun has had nearly 6,000 cases of its Wild Cherry flavor recalled due to potential contamination of cleaning solution. Kraft Heinz, the parent company of Capri Sun, issued a voluntary recall following complaints that the juice tasted differently.

"The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product," Kraft Heinz noted in a statement. "The company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation."

What is being recalled?

The recall has been issued for the Wild Cherry flavor of Capri Sun, for the juice boxes that come in foil pouches. Kraft Heinz announced the recall after receiving several consumer taste complaints, according to the company's statement.

"The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories," the statement reads. "Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected."

The affected products contain the "Best When Used By" date of June 25, 2023, and only include the Wild Cherry flavor in 6.6 FL OZ individual foil pouches.

"Cases are made up of four cartons, which usually have 10 pouches," NBC News notes, "meaning more than 230,000 individual drink pouches could have been affected."

"The affected cases were shipped to select states on the East Coast and Midwest," a Kraft Heinz spokesperson told USA Today. "However, we can't know where retailers shipped the product so we don't want to be overly prescriptive on location."

What to do if you have the recalled Capri Sun?

A spokesperson for Kraft Heinz told USA Today that "the risk of serious adverse health consequences is remote." However, they added that anyone who has the affected Capri Sun should not consume them because the "off-taste" could lead to an upset stomach.

Customers can return their recalled drinks to the store they were purchased and be reimbursed. Alternatively, you can also call Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET to check if what you have is contaminated and to receive a refund, the statement said.