Carson Daly's Sleep Advice Could Save Your Relationship

Marriage is a lot of hard work. But, of course, not all marriages struggle in the same way — some couples struggle with communication, matching their sex drives, or parenting styles. No matter what might be rocking your boat, sometimes a little bit of advice goes a long way. And the celebrity marriage advice we’ve heard in a long time came from Carson Daly. Yes, really.

In 2019, Carson revealed that he and his wife, Siri Daly, were getting “divorced,” but in sleep only. When they were expecting their fourth child, Carson said at the time that they realized something just wasn’t working.

“We're both pretty good-sized humans and it just wasn't really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I'm sure,” Carson said in 2020, according to People. “She couldn't get comfortable, so we were like a commercial you would see, kicking each other and just not sleeping.”

So, they came up with a creative solution that worked for both. “We woke up and we just shook hands like, ‘I love you, but it's time to sleep divorce. It'll be the best thing for all of us,’” he said, and that’s what they’ve been doing since.

Carson recently shared on The Today Show that since deciding to sleep in separate beds in what they call a “sleep divorce” in 2019, the two are still, mostly, sleeping apart. While joking that they’ve “reconciled” and he now considers himself “sleep separated” from his wife, they two still do believe that getting creative about how you sleep can be a good thing.

During the June 17 segment on The Today Show, Carson introduced the Scandinavian sleep method that’s quickly rising in popularity. It’s similar to what Carson and Siri did when they needed restful sleep, but instead of sleeping in separate beds, it’s separate blankets.

“You have your own comforters or duvets,” Carson explained. “Studies have actually found that sleeping with the same blanket can result in more interrupted sleep, as much as 30 percent.”

According to a Lifestyle Index by Sleep Junkie, which looked at which countries are sleeping the most, among other things, Scandinavian countries tend to rank high in terms of sleep quality — so they must be on to something, right?

While 30 percent might not seem like a whole lot, when you’re sleep-deprived, it can feel like the whole world. And when we’re well-rested all the struggles of the day just seem so much easier to take on.