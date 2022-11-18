CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell these bounce houses and to stop using and dispose of these products immediately. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a warning for an inflatable bounce house product following two safety incidents, one of which led to the death of a 4-year-old boy, the agency claims. The CPSC is now urging parents and retailers to take immediate action should they have this product at home or in their inventory. Here’s what you need to know.

Which bouncy house product was called out by the CPSC?

On November 16, the CPSC issued a warning notice for the “My Bouncer Little Castle” Bounce Houses, warning of a strangulation risk.

The bounce houses have a yellow hoop attached to a green pillar inside the main bounce house, measuring 72 inches high, 88 inches long, and 118 inches wide.

According to the CPSC, the product has sold since April 2013, primarily online on Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com, and other online retailers, for between $100 and $200.

No recall or statement notice has been released from the manufacturer of “My Bouncer Little Castle.” This article will be updated if the manufacturer issues a recall.

Why was the “My Bouncer Little Castle” issued a warning?

The CPSC warning comes following two reports the CPSC claims can be linked back to the product, including the death of a 4-year-old boy.

“CPSC is aware of one fatal incident where a four-year-old boy was found with the hoop of the bounce house around his neck,” the CPSC notice reads.

“The hoop became entangled and twisted, constricting the boy’s airway, resulting in strangulation and death. The agency is also aware of one additional report of a child being entrapped in the hoop but avoiding injury.”

What should parents do if they have this bouncy house?

The CPSC’s warning notice included a note urging consumers to stop using or selling the bouncy house and dispose of the product immediately.

“CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell these bounce houses and to stop using and dispose of these products immediately.”

For more details, visit the CPSC’s warning notice.