This List Shows the Most Popular Baby Name in Each State

What's the most popular baby name where you live?

There’s a lot that goes into choosing the perfect baby name. Obviously, you have to love the name, but you also have to choose the type of baby name you want. Do you want to choose an unusual name? Or a tried-and-true classic? Of course, everyone right now seems to be digging the oldies: Charlotte, Noah, Amelia, Liam. But what’s popular where you live? What are the names everyone can’t stop choosing?

Each year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) releases its list of the most popular names in the United States. The list comes from collected data from when parents apply for a Social Security card for their baby. The list of top names for 2021 didn’t have too many surprises. The names don’t tend to shift much from year-to-year, but sometimes we get a new name that enters the top ten list, and when you look at it retrospectively, you can see just how much baby name trends shift all the time.

Along with the most popular names, the SSA also releases data on the most popular baby names by state based on the same collected information. This year, the top names in each state made sense, and it makes it more clear why Olivia and Liam dominate the top baby boy and baby girl names list each year.

These are the top baby names by state for girls:

  1. Alabama — Olivia
  2. Alaska — Amelia
  3. Arizona — Olivia
  4. Arkansas — Olivia
  5. California — Olivia
  6. Colorado — Olivia
  7. Connecticut — Olivia
  8. Delaware — Charlotte
  9. D.C. — Charlotte
  10. Florida — Olivia
  11. Georgia — Olivia
  12. Hawaii — Olivia
  13. Idaho — Olivia
  14. Illinois — Olivia
  15. Indiana — Charlotte
  16. Iowa — Charlotte
  17. Kansas — Olivia
  18. Kentucky — Emma
  19. Louisiana — Olivia
  20. Maine — Charlotte
  21. Maryland — Olivia
  22. Massachusetts — Olivia
  23. Michigan — Charlotte
  24. Minnesota — Charlotte
  25. Mississippi — Ava
  26. Missouri — Olivia
  27. Montana — Olivia
  28. Nebraska — Olivia
  29. Nevada — Olivia
  30. New Hampshire — Olivia
  31. New Jersey — Olivia
  32. New Mexico — Mia
  33. New York — Olivia
  34. North Carolina — Olivia
  35. North Dakota — Olivia
  36. Ohio — Olivia
  37. Oklahoma— Olivia
  38. Oregon — Evelyn
  39. Pennsylvania — Olivia
  40. Rhode Island — Olivia
  41. South Carolina — Olivia
  42. South Dakota — Evelyn
  43. Tennessee — Olivia
  44. Texas — Olivia
  45. Utah — Olivia
  46. Vermont — Charlotte
  47. Virginia — Charlotte
  48. Washington — Olivia
  49. West Virginia — Amelia
  50. Wisconsin — Charlotte
  51. Wyoming — Olivia

As you can clearly see, Olivia was the top baby girl name in 35 states, including Alabama, Maryland, and Utah. Oher takeaways are that, despite their overall popularity, Ava, Emma, and Mia were the top names in only one state each. Other names that made it in the top five names by state but didn’t become the most popular include Willow, Camila, and Harper.

These are the top baby names by state for boys:

  1. Alabama — William
  2. Alaska — Noah
  3. Arizona — Liam
  4. Arkansas — Liam
  5. California — Noah
  6. Colorado — Liam
  7. Connecticut — Noah
  8. Delaware — Liam
  9. D.C. — Henry
  10. Florida — Olivia
  11. Georgia — Noah
  12. Hawaii — Noah
  13. Idaho — Oliver
  14. Illinois — Noah
  15. Indiana — Liam
  16. Iowa — Oliver
  17. Kansas — Liam
  18. Kentucky — Liam
  19. Louisiana — Liam
  20. Maine — Oliver
  21. Maryland — Liam
  22. Massachusetts — Noah
  23. Michigan — Noah
  24. Minnesota — Oliver
  25. Mississippi — William
  26. Missouri — William
  27. Montana — Oliver
  28. Nebraska — Henry
  29. Nevada — Liam
  30. New Hampshire — Oliver
  31. New Jersey — Liam
  32. New Mexico — Noah
  33. New York — Liam
  34. North Carolina — Liam
  35. North Dakota — Oliver
  36. Ohio — Oliver
  37. Oklahoma— Liam
  38. Oregon — Oliver
  39. Pennsylvania — Noah
  40. Rhode Island — Liam
  41. South Carolina — William
  42. South Dakota — Henry
  43. Tennessee — William
  44. Texas — Liam
  45. Utah — Oliver
  46. Vermont — Henry
  47. Virginia — Liam
  48. Washington — Liam
  49. West Virginia — Liam
  50. Wisconsin — Oliver
  51. Wyoming — Oliver

Liam, Oliver and Noah are obviously the baby boy names to beat, but some less popular stunners that made it to the top 5 names in different states include Hudson, Theodore, and Sebastian.