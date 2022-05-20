There’s a lot that goes into choosing the perfect baby name. Obviously, you have to love the name, but you also have to choose the type of baby name you want. Do you want to choose an unusual name? Or a tried-and-true classic? Of course, everyone right now seems to be digging the oldies: Charlotte, Noah, Amelia, Liam. But what’s popular where you live? What are the names everyone can’t stop choosing?

Each year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) releases its list of the most popular names in the United States. The list comes from collected data from when parents apply for a Social Security card for their baby. The list of top names for 2021 didn’t have too many surprises. The names don’t tend to shift much from year-to-year, but sometimes we get a new name that enters the top ten list, and when you look at it retrospectively, you can see just how much baby name trends shift all the time.

Along with the most popular names, the SSA also releases data on the most popular baby names by state based on the same collected information. This year, the top names in each state made sense, and it makes it more clear why Olivia and Liam dominate the top baby boy and baby girl names list each year.

These are the top baby names by state for girls:

Alabama — Olivia Alaska — Amelia Arizona — Olivia Arkansas — Olivia California — Olivia Colorado — Olivia Connecticut — Olivia Delaware — Charlotte D.C. — Charlotte Florida — Olivia Georgia — Olivia Hawaii — Olivia Idaho — Olivia Illinois — Olivia Indiana — Charlotte Iowa — Charlotte Kansas — Olivia Kentucky — Emma Louisiana — Olivia Maine — Charlotte Maryland — Olivia Massachusetts — Olivia Michigan — Charlotte Minnesota — Charlotte Mississippi — Ava Missouri — Olivia Montana — Olivia Nebraska — Olivia Nevada — Olivia New Hampshire — Olivia New Jersey — Olivia New Mexico — Mia New York — Olivia North Carolina — Olivia North Dakota — Olivia Ohio — Olivia Oklahoma— Olivia Oregon — Evelyn Pennsylvania — Olivia Rhode Island — Olivia South Carolina — Olivia South Dakota — Evelyn Tennessee — Olivia Texas — Olivia Utah — Olivia Vermont — Charlotte Virginia — Charlotte Washington — Olivia West Virginia — Amelia Wisconsin — Charlotte Wyoming — Olivia

As you can clearly see, Olivia was the top baby girl name in 35 states, including Alabama, Maryland, and Utah. Oher takeaways are that, despite their overall popularity, Ava, Emma, and Mia were the top names in only one state each. Other names that made it in the top five names by state but didn’t become the most popular include Willow, Camila, and Harper.

These are the top baby names by state for boys:

Alabama — William Alaska — Noah Arizona — Liam Arkansas — Liam California — Noah Colorado — Liam Connecticut — Noah Delaware — Liam D.C. — Henry Florida — Olivia Georgia — Noah Hawaii — Noah Idaho — Oliver Illinois — Noah Indiana — Liam Iowa — Oliver Kansas — Liam Kentucky — Liam Louisiana — Liam Maine — Oliver Maryland — Liam Massachusetts — Noah Michigan — Noah Minnesota — Oliver Mississippi — William Missouri — William Montana — Oliver Nebraska — Henry Nevada — Liam New Hampshire — Oliver New Jersey — Liam New Mexico — Noah New York — Liam North Carolina — Liam North Dakota — Oliver Ohio — Oliver Oklahoma— Liam Oregon — Oliver Pennsylvania — Noah Rhode Island — Liam South Carolina — William South Dakota — Henry Tennessee — William Texas — Liam Utah — Oliver Vermont — Henry Virginia — Liam Washington — Liam West Virginia — Liam Wisconsin — Oliver Wyoming — Oliver

Liam, Oliver and Noah are obviously the baby boy names to beat, but some less popular stunners that made it to the top 5 names in different states include Hudson, Theodore, and Sebastian.