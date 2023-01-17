Good News? Babies R Us Is Trying To Make A Comeback
There might be some welcome news for parents who miss the beloved, iconic baby gear store that closed in 2018. Babies R Us — the Toys R Us for babies — is hoping for a comeback! What year is it!? Is something that was over in 2018 already the subject of nostalgia? Seems so!
The brand and licensing management firm overseeing Babies R Us and Toys R Us hopes the favorite baby gear store — which originated in the mid-20th century and was practically everywhere before it shuttered fast — is ready for its debut again. New management is opening a new brick-and-mortar Babies R Us store in New Jersey’s American Dream mall, and that’s just the start.
“Since acquiring both the Babies"R" Us and Toys"R" Us brands in 2021, our mission has been laser-focused on bringing them back to America,” Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global, said in a press release.
“We achieved that mission for Toys"R" Us by opening our global Flagship at American Dream…Our plan to open Babies"R" Us at American Dream in the coming months is a huge milestone in the return of Babies"R" Us to the US., and it sets the stage for a national rollout of Babies"R" Us in the future.”
The first step in the comeback will be opening a massive Babies R Us flagship store, which will come with one-of-a-kind experiences, too. This includes a Wishing Tree where guests can share their hopes and wishes for their baby, a Bon Voyage Photo-Opp station where parents can share the news of their baby, and a Stroller Test Rack, among other perks.
So, whenever it opens, head on down to New Jersey and get an old-school dose of nostalgia. Maybe you can find a Blockbuster after that!
