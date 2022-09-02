NASA announced the rescheduled date for its much-anticipated Artemis I launch. After calling off the initial takeoff date for the Artemis I mission on August 29th due to engine issues, the agency hopes all will go according to plan on its new scheduled date. Here’s what you need to know to enjoy the launch.

Why didn’t Artemis 1 take off on August 29th?

During the first launch attempt of Artemis I, the teams were “not able to chill down the four RS-25 engines to approximately minus 420 degrees F, with engine 3 showing higher temperatures than the other engines,” NASA explained in a brief following the failed takeoff, which was called off moments before the rocket was set to launch.

In the following days, teams were able to practice a new procedure to ensure everything is working come Sept. 3.

When is Artemis 1 taking off?

According to an update from NASA, there’s a two-hour window on September 3rd for a safe launch of the Artemis I mission.

“Meteorologists with the U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 45 predict a 60% chance of favorable weather conditions for an Artemis I launch attempt,” a blog post by NASA explains.

“That opens at 2:17 pm EDT Saturday, Sept. 3. While rain showers are expected in the area, they are predicted to be sporadic during the launch window.”

What is the mission of Artemis 1?

Artemis I is the first part of a multi-step mission to learn more about the Moon, putting people on the surface again for the first time in more than 50 years. During this mission, the Artemis space craft will be uncrewed and filled with dummies instead of people to test the Space Launch System Rocket and the Orion space capsule.

The goal of this first step is to test the technology and make sure it’s safe and that all the components work before sending people up with it in Artemis II.

How can I watch the Artemis 1 takeoff?

Like the initial planned launch, the event is scheduled to be live-streamed by NASA on its website and YouTube channel. However, there’s always the potential that the new date will have to be pushed back, too.

NASA explains that the Artemis I launch countdown will start on Sept. 3, beginning with a planned 2.5-hour hold, which will start at 5:45 a.m. Full launch coverage will begin at 12:15 p.m.

The agency suggests following along with their blog to keep up-to-date on potential day-of changes.