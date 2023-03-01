Nissan has issued a recall of approximately 700,000 vehicles from its Rogue line in the U.S. after discovering a malfunction with the key fob that can result in the vehicle turning off while driving, increasing the risk of injury or death due to crash. Here’s what you need to know.

“Nissan is committed to the safety and security of our customers and their passengers,” the company said in a safety recall notice dated Feb. 17, 2023. The company and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are asking vehicle owners to ensure they’re not driving one of the impacted vehicles and, if they are, to read the safety recall details carefully.

Which Nissan Models are being recalled?

According to the recall notice, this Nissan Rogue recall is exclusive to vehicles equipped with the jackknife keys. This includes the base S level of the 2014-2020 Rogue models and the 2017-2022 Rogue Sport SUVs.

No other Nissan models are included in the recall.

Why are the Nissan Rogue Sport and the Nissan Rogue being recalled?

The Nissan Rogue Sport and Nissan Rogue are being recalled because the jackknife keys malfunctioned without warning. When the fob malfunctions, it can cause the vehicle to mistakenly turn off the engine, stopping the vehicle in its tracks and increasing the risk of a crash.

“The jackknife key may not hold the key blade in the extended ‘open’ position,” the notice states. “Over time, the internal pivot of the jackknife key may weaken, and the key fob could unlock and rotate downwards.”

The issue with the malfunctioning key fob is that if it’s in the collapsed position and comes into contact with the driver, it could “inadvertently turn the vehicle off while driving, increasing the risk of a crash,” per the notice.

What to do if your Nissan is affected by the recall

The recall notice states that there isn’t a fix for the issue at this time, though Nissan says it’s working on one.

In the meantime, registered owners will be notified of the issue. People are asked to avoid using the accessories to the key fob and “use the key in the non-folding orientation until the remedy is available.”

Read the recall notice from Nissan or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for more details.