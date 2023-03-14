Dorel Juvenile Group has recalled nearly 60,000 infant car seats in its Safety 1st and Maxi-Cosi brands. The recall was issued after the company received reports during routine compliance testing that the car seat bases may detach from the vehicle seat, posing a safety issue, according to the recall notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The voluntary recall was issued in cooperation with the NHTSA. In a statement sent to Fatherly, Dorel notes the company took “immediate action” when an issue was found.

“While performing annual tests by Dorel Juvenile USA it was determined that the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base may fail, allowing the child seat to detach,” Dorel said in a statement to Fatherly.

“We determined the need for immediate action and informed NHTSA. To date, there have been no incidents or injuries reported. We take pride in acting swiftly when it comes to the safety of our products and in taking immediate action to make the public aware of potential risks and remedies," the company said.

In the recall notice posted by the NHTSA, the agency reiterated the reason for the recall, pointing to the self-retracting lower anchors on the car seats.

“A detached child seat may not properly restrain the occupant, increasing the risk of injury in a crash,” the NHTSA wrote in its statement.

Which infant car seats are included in the recall?

According to the details shared by the NHTSA, the recall includes two brands under the Dorel Juvenile Group umbrella.

These car seat/base models are affected for all colors and fashions and manufactured dates from May 1, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2023, with model numbers and descriptions:

IC313 MAXI COSI CORAL XP CAR SEAT

IC335 MAXI COSI INFANT CAR SEAT BASE

IC336 MAXI COSI MICO XP MAX INFANT CARSEAT

IC337 MAXI COSI MICO XP MAX INFANT CARSEAT

IC338 MAXI COSI MICO XP MAX INFANT CARSEAT

IC351 SAFETY 1ST ONBOARD 35 SECURETECH CARSEAT

IC370 MAXI COSI MICO LUXE + INFANT CAR SEAT

IC372 SAFETY 1ST SECURETECH INFANT CAR SEAT BASE

These recalled models were purchased as part of Travel Systems, where the recall impacts only the car seat. These include all colors and fashions with model numbers and descriptions:

TR416 MAXI COSI GIA XP TRAVEL SYSTEM W/MICO XP

TR427 MAXI COSI ZELIA 2 MAX TRAVEL SYSTEM MXP

TR428 MAXI COSI TAYLA TRAVEL SYSTEM W/MICO XP

TR430 MAXI COSI ADORRA TRAVEL SYSTEM W/MICO XP

TR433 MAXI COSI TAYLA XP TRAVEL SYS W/CORAL XP

TR434 MAXI COSI MARA XT TRAVEL SYS W/ CORAL XP

According to the recall notice, you can “locate your product’s model number and date of manufacture by looking at the label on the carrier shell and/or base of your car seat.”

What should parents do if they have the recalled product?

According to the recall announcement, it’s still safe to use the car seats without the base. Consumers who have the recalled car seats "may continue to safely use these car seats with the base installed using the vehicle belt or with carrier shell only installation using the vehicle belt, consistent with the existing instruction booklet and labels."

Owners are being asked to secure their car seats with the vehicle belts, not the car seat base.

Dorel Juvenile Group will mail a free replacement base to customers, according to the NHTSA and Dorel. The company says it will contact consumers who have registered their car seats through email or mail, with the expected mailing date for the free replacement base to be April 7.

For more information, consumers can reach out to Dorel customer service at 1-877-657-9546 or RetractableLatchRecall@djgusa.com