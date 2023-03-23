570,000 Kias, Hyundais Recalled Due To Fire Risk: What To Know

Hyundai Motor America and Kia America have issued a recall of approximately 571,000 vehicles in the U.S. after discovering a malfunction with the tow hitch harness that can result in fire, increasing the risk of injury or death. Here’s what you need to know.

In conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Hyundai Motor America and Kia America is asking vehicle owners to read the safety recall details carefully.

Which Kia and Hyundai models are being recalled?

According to the recall notice, this Hyundai recall is exclusive to vehicles equipped with the tow hitch harness. This includes the 2019 to 2023 Santa Fe models, the 2021 to 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid models, the 2022 and 2023 Santa Fe Plug-in hybrid models, and the 2022 and 2023 Santa Cruz models. No other Hyundai models are included in the recall.

The only Kia model affected is the 2022-2023 Carnival minivan.

There has been one fire report and five reports of heat damage related to the Hyundai, but no injuries have been reported. Kia has no reports of fires or injuries.

Why are the Kias and Hyundais being recalled?

Both the Kia and Hyundais are being recalled due to an issue with the tow hitch harness which is an original part of the vehicles, or they could be purchased as an add-on, according to the NHTSA.

“Water accumulation on the tow hitch harness module printed circuit board (PCB) may cause an electrical short, which can result in a fire,” the recall states.

According to the NHTSA, the Hyundai recall is an expansion of a previous recall issued on August 18, 2022. At that time, 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisades where approximately 245,030 vehicles were impacted due to the tow hitch harness.

What to do if your Kia or Hyundai is affected by the recall

Both the Hyundai and Kia recall notices say the vehicles are safe to drive. However, “owners are advised to park their vehicles outside and away from structures” to minimize any potential outcomes should the vehicle’s tow hitch harness cause a fire.

At this time, there isn’t an available repair; however, the recall notice notes that “as an interim repair, dealers will inspect the tow hitch module and remove the fuse, as necessary, free of charge.”

When a repair does become available, “dealers will install a new fuse and wire extension kit. Repairs will be performed free of charge.”

The recall notes notification letters to owners with affected Hyundais will be mailed in May 2023. Kia owners will receive a notification by mid-May 2023.

Read the recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for more details.