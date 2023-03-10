3.2 Million Calico Critters Recalled Due To Choking Hazard

Epoch Everlasting Play, the company that makes the uber-popular Calico Critters® Animal Figures, has issued a recall of approximately 3.2 million of its popular Calico Critter toys and accessories. The recall was issued after the company received reports of three incidents involving the bottle and pacifier accessory posing a choking hazard, including two deaths, according to the recall notice posted by the United States Consumer Safety Commission (CPSC).

“In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada, Epoch Everlasting Play, LLC of Pine Brook, New Jersey, is recalling all Calico Critters animal figures and sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories between 2000 and 2021. The bottle and pacifier accessories pose a choking hazard to children,” the official recall statement on the Calico Critters website reads.

According to the CPSC notice, Epoch Everlasting Play is “aware of three incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including two deaths.” One death occurred in 2018 involving a 2-year-old child in New Mexico, and the other in 2015 involving a 9-month-old child in Japan. Both deaths are related to the bottle and pacifier accessories, now deemed a choking hazard to children, according to the recall notice.

Which Calico Critters are included in the recall?

According to the details shared by Epoch Everlasting Play, the expansive recall includes more than 50 Calico Critters flocked animal figurines and sets that were sold with the bottle and pacifier accessories.

“The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue, and orange colors,” Epoch Everlasting Play said on its official website. “One style of the bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.”

The notice states that the products sold from January 2000 through December 2021 at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores nationwide and online at www.calicocritters.com and www.amazon.com for between $10 and $80.

The recall notice explains that the bottle and pacifier accessories were included in close to 50 sets, which can be identified by the item number printed on the bottom of the product packaging.

This recall includes the following products:

CC1407 SANDY CAT TWINS

CC1450 CHIHUAHUA TWINS

CC1459 BORDER COLLIE TWINS

CC1481 HAZELNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS

CC1491 FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS

CC1508 WILDER PANDA TWINS

CC1510 CUDDLE BEAR TWINS

CC1529 SLYDALE FOX TWINS

CC1533 HAWTHORNE TWINS

CC1571 ELLWOODS ELEPHANT TWINS

CC1586 PERSIAN CAT TWINS

CC1641 FISHER CAT TWINS

CC1643 BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWIN

CC1664 HIGHCHAIR AND ACCESSORIES

CC1689 BUTTERCUP TWINS

CC1694 CC SILK CAT TWINS

CC1737 BL TOY POODLE TWINS

CC1750 BABY NURSERY SET

CC1761 TWINS ASSORTMENT ‐ PK 9

CC179 5BL MAPLE CAT TWINS

CC1924 BL PICKLEWEEDS HEDGE TWN

CC1955 JASON AND AMANDA VISIT DR. MURDOCK

CC1965 CARRY CASES ‐ PK 1

CC2006 BEAGLE TWINS

CC2019 YELLOW LABRADOR TWINS

CC2067 ADVENTURE TREEHOUSE GIFT

CC2269 BABYS NURSERY SET

CC2269P4 BABY NURSERY ‐ PK4

CC2484 JESS & NOAH'S BACKYARD FUN

CC2537 BL SOPHIE'S LOVE N CARE

CC2537P4 SOPHIE LOVE N CARE ‐ PK4

CC2597 NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET

CC2598 BABY'S BLUE BEDROOM SET WITH NIGHTLIGHT

CF1407 BL SANDY CAT TWINS

CF1412 BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWNS

CF1416 BL ELLWOOD ELEPHANT TWNS

CF1418 BL YELLOW LAB TWNS

CF1424 SILK CAT TWINS

CF1429 BL PKLWEED HEDGEHOG TWNS

CF1481 BL HZLNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS

CF1491 BL FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS

CF1510 BL CUDDLE BEAR TWINS

CF1513 BL NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET

CF1520 BL WILDER PANDA TWNS

CF1526 BL BORDER COLLIE TWNS

CF1554 BL BABYS NURSERY SET

CF1586 BL PERSIAN CAT TWINS

CF1717 BL ADV TREEHOUSE GIFT SE

CF1737 BL TOY POODLE TWINS

CF1750 BL BABY NURSERY SET

CF1761 BL TWINS ASSORTMENT

CF1795 BL MAPLE CAT TWINS

CF2537 BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE

CF2537P4 BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE

What should parents do if they have the recalled product?

According to the CPSC recall notice, parents who have one of the recalled products in their home are being asked to “immediately take the recalled bottle and pacifier accessories away from children and contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled bottle and/or pacifier accessory along with contact information and confirmation of destruction to receive a free replacement accessory.”

Epoch Everlasting Play’s website also has a recall request form (linked here). The company they “will send one replacement accessory for each destroyed recalled accessory. After providing photographic confirmation of destruction as instructed, please dispose of the destroyed bottle and pacifier accessories,” and includes a form to submit with the photographs.

How to spot a choking hazard at the toy store:

Choking hazards can be a real concern to parents, particularly for kids under three years of age. Since kids of this age and younger tend to put things in their mouths, they’re at greater risk for choking on food items and small toys.

“It’s important for parents to check out their children's toys and supervise when kids play,” according to KidsHealth, part of the Nemours Foundation. And it’s important to follow guidelines and know how to spot a potential choking hazard. Here are a few handy tips to help you at the toy store:

Toys should be large enough so they can’t be swallowed or get stuck in the windpipe. Make sure toys are at least 1¼ inches (3 centimeters) in diameter and 2¼ inches (6 centimeters) in length. Use a “choking tube,” which is designed to be the same size as a child’s windpipe. Parents can check if the toy in question will fit through that tube. If the toy passes fits in the choking tube, it is likely unsafe and is likely a choking hazard. Alternatively, you can use a toilet paper roll in a pinch. If there’s any doubt about whether a toy is safe or not, it’s always best to do without. It’s not worth the risk. Choking is the fourth leading cause of death for kids under 5.

“The best action to take is to be aware of all of the dangers and prevent them,” Nationwide Children states. “If an emergency does occur be sure to call 911—with airway obstruction you can’t waste any time. Also, take a CPR class to better prepare yourself if your child or someone else needs help.”

For more details on the Calico Critters recall, contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC at 800-631-1272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com, or online at www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls or https://epocheverlastingplay.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the landing page.