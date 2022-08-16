2 Million MamaRoo Infant Swings, Rockers Recalled Due To Infant Death

More than two million infant rockers and swings from the company 4moms have been recalled. The recall follows a notice that one baby died and another was injured due to an entanglement with the straps of the product. The company 4moms issued a recall notice for the products, the RockaRoo rockers and MamaRoo swings, on Aug. 15 in conjunction with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

“4moms has proactively worked with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to recall about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers,” the company notes in a recall notice posted on its website. The recall also includes approximately 77,700 units of MamaRoos and 10,000 RockaRoos that were imported into Canada.

In an email to The New York Times, Gary Waters, chief executive of 4moms, said the company is “deeply saddened by the two incidents,” adding that the company remains committed “to the highest quality and safety.”

Why are the rockers and swings being recalled?

A release by the CPSC explains the recall of both of the 4moms products came after the commission “received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat, including a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation, and a 10-month-old infant who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver.”

The recall is related to a design flaw that makes the rockers and swings potentially harmful when not in use. The recall notice explains that the restraint straps on the RockaRoo rockers and MamaRoo swings hang below the seat when it’s not in use. The hanging straps create the potential for crawling infants to become entangled in the straps.

Which products are included in the 4mom recall?

The RockaRoo Model 4M-012 and versions 1.0 and 2.0 (Model 4M-005), version 3.0 (Model 1026), and version 4.0 (Model 1037) of the MamaRoo swings are included in the recall for both the U.S. and Canada.

According to the commission, the rockers and swings were sold at Target and BuyBuy Baby. Additionally, the rockers and swings were sold online on Amazon and the 4moms website. “The affected products were sold from January 2010 to August 2022 for the MamaRoo baby swing and from January 2014 to August 2022 for the RockaRoo baby rocker,” per the recall notice.

The most recent MamaRoo swing, Model 1046, which was launched in July, is not included in the recall because the straps and harness were redesigned for that model.

What should parents do if they have the recalled product?

Parents with the affected rockers or swings who have crawling infants at home are asked to stop using the recalled products. The products should be placed where children cannot access them.

To fix the design flaw, 4moms has a free strap fastener that holds the straps when the swing or rocker is not in use, eliminating the safety concern. The company has added several videos to walk consumers through installing the strap fasteners so they can begin to use the product again.

For more information regarding the recall and how to order the free strap fastener, visit 4moms.