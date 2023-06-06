15,000 Children's Scooters Recalled Due To Fall Hazard — What To Know

Jetson Electric Bikes has recalled more than 15,000 children's scooters in its Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick brands. The recall was issued after multiple reports were received of the scooters’ wheels loosening or falling off, creating a fall hazard, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," Jetson Electric Bikes wrote in a statement posted to their website. "We are mailing out free kits with all the necessary hardware and instructions to perform the repair and eliminate the wheel detachment issue."

Why are the Jetson Electric Bike brand scooters being recalled?

The voluntary recall comes after Jetson received 12 reports of the scooters’ wheels loosening or falling off. The recall notice states that of those reports, one resulted in an injury to a child who received scratches/bruises to their face.

Following the reports, Jetson "determined that one of the front wheels" on the scooters “can detach due to the loosening of a bolt that secures the wheel, creating a fall hazard."

Which scooters are included in the recall?

The recall includes the Jetson Nova and Star 3-Wheel Kick Scooters, sold in five colors, including red, purple, green, teal, and blue, for approximately $40 each.

The recalled scooters were sold on the company's website at ridejetson.com, plus at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from September 2022 through February 2023. The Jetson Star was also sold at Costco warehouses and on Costco.ca between October 2022 and February 2023.

To check if you have one of the recalled scooters, Jeton says there's a label on the scooter's base which contains the model and serial numbers.

"You can find your product's 16 or 17-character serial number on a white sticker adhered to the underside of the scooter deck," Jetson's website explains. "It begins with a '61.'"

Only scooters with the following model and serial numbers are included in the recall:

Model: JNOVA-BLU – with the serial numbers: 61302BLU072200001 to 61302BLU072203800

Model: JNOVA-GRN – with the serial numbers: 61302GRN082200001 to 61425GRN112200900

Model: JNOVA-PUR – with the serial numbers: 61302PUR072200001 to 61302PUR072203790

Model: JNOVA-RED – with the serial numbers: 61302RED072200001 to 61302RED072203800

Model: JSTAR-CAN-BLU – with the serial numbers: 61363BLU072221121 to 61363BLU0722013468

What should parents do if they have the recalled product?

According to the recall notice, Jetson and CPSC are asking consumers to "immediately discontinue use of the item" and to contact Jetson for a free repair kit.

"We are mailing out free kits with all the necessary hardware and instructions to perform the repair and eliminate the wheel detachment issue," Jetson notes. "The repair takes approximately two minutes and does not require additional tools."

The CPSC recall explains that the free repair kit includes "two screws, two bolts, and an Allen key, along with repair instructions and a QR code link to an installation video. Consumers will not need additional tools to install the repair kit."

For more information or to request a free repair kit, consumers can reach out to Jetson on their website at ridejetson.com or via email at help@ridejetson.com.