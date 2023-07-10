125,000 Honda and Acura Models Recalled Due To Brake Issue: What To Know

Honda and Acura have recalled more than 125,000 vehicles over a possible breaking issue that increases the risk of a crash. The joint recall between Honda, Acura, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) came after receiving two warranty claims related to the issue.

Honda (the “luxury arm” of Honda is Acura, for those confused) will reach out to registered owners of the affected vehicles by August 7, 2023. In the company’s recall statement posted to their website, Honda said it has “received two warranty claims related to the issue between September 2022 to June 2023, and no reports of crashes, injuries or deaths related to this issue.” Honda also stated that any car owner who got a repair for this issue before the recall will have their expenses covered.

Why Are the Honda and Acura models being recalled?

According to the NHTSA, the Honda and Acura models have been recalled after the company was alerted to two warranty claims of malfunctioning brakes, compromising the strength or full use of the brakes.

“The brake master cylinder may have been improperly fastened to the brake booster assembly during production, resulting in loose or missing tie rod nuts,” the recall notice states. “During application of the brake pedal, a bending load may occur upon the brake booster assembly tie rod studs.”

This improper assembly may cause the rod studs to break when the brakes are applied, “leading to the brake master cylinder separating from the brake booster assembly and a failure to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).”

Which Honda and Acura vehicles are included in the recall?

According to the recall notices, the following vehicles are included in the recall:

2020-2021 Honda Civic

2021-2022 Pilot

2020-2023 Ridgeline

2020 Acura MDX (the 2022 model of the MDX was included in Fatherly’s 2022 Best Family Cars report)

In total, Honda estimates the number of impacted vehicles in the United States is 124,077. To determine if this recall impacts your vehicle, you can search the recall notice on Honda’s website using your VIN.

What do I do if I have an impacted Honda or Acura model?

The recall notice states that Honda will reach out to registered owners of the affected vehicles by mail in August to alert them of the recall and encourage owners to take their vehicles to a nearby authorized Honda dealership.

“The dealer will inspect and replace the missing nuts and damaged brake booster assembly components, if necessary,” the recall notice states.

If you have any questions, you can call Honda customer service at 1-(888) 234-2138.